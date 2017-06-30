Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
June 30, 2017 - Boyne City High School band alumni needed to assist band camp
June 30, 2017 - Hestia Women’s Giving Circle empowers Emmet, Charlevoix women and girls
June 29, 2017 - Boyne City Police warn fireworks users to obey laws, ordinances
June 29, 2017 - Walloon Lake free mobile boat-wash July 1
June 28, 2017 - Boyne Police logs June 5-11
June 28, 2017 - Boyne City Independence Day celebration July 3-4
June 28, 2017 - Boyne’s Don Lockman inducted to Michigan Outdoor Hall of Fame
June 28, 2017 - Majesty and mystery of nature at Boyne’s Lifetree Café
June 28, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City hearing on Industrial Development District
June 28, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Transit hiring
June 28, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County summer tax deferment
June 28, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne USA meeting on hydroelectric project
June 28, 2017 - Charlevoix County legislators vote on switchblades, school funding, breathalyzers for minors
June 28, 2017 - Charlevoix County clerk and court filings
June 26, 2017 - #409 Boyne City Gazette June 28
June 22, 2017 - Hospice Celebration of Life & Memorial Service for all June 25
June 22, 2017 - Communicating with pets at Boyne Lifetree
June 22, 2017 - East Jordan Freedom Festival June 27 – July 2
June 22, 2017 - Boyne Police officer graduates from leadership training
June 22, 2017 - Boyne First Presbyterian rummage sale June 23-24
Boyne City High School band alumni needed to assist band camp

— June 30, 2017
SUBMITTED BY BRANDON IVIE, DIRECTOR OF BANDS FOR BOYNE CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Hello Band alumni!
I hope all of you are doing well and enjoying college, work, and just life in general!
In the past, some of you have mentioned being interested in coming back and helping at Band camp some day so here is the opportunity if you are available and interested.
This year’s camp dates are July 24-28 still at BCHS.
I am not asking for a full week commitment necessarily but even some time could be beneficial.
Our schedule for the week is as follows:
  • 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday – Thursday and 8 a.m.- Noon on Friday
  • a lot of outside marching basics and drill setting in the mornings
  • music sectionals and rehearsal after lunch
  • a little more outside marching in the mid-afternoon.
  • Friday is still a half day that is mostly skits, final competitions and run-through, and clean-up
Of course, this can and may be modified depending on your availability and the best use of our time but this schedule is pretty typical.
Please let me know if you have any interest even if you need to check on schedules and can’t commit at the moment.
We have 72 students signed up many of which are freshmen and sophomores.  We are doing a Carlos Santana show this fall with lots of great music and many sets!
My best to you all!
Come join us for the 4th of July parade as well.
Contact Ivie at bivie@boyne.k12.mi.us or (231) 439-8123

