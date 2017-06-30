Boyne City High School band alumni needed to assist band camp

In the past, some of you have mentioned being interested in coming back and helping at Band camp some day so here is the opportunity if you are available and interested. This year’s camp dates are July 24-28 still at BCHS.

SUBMITTED BY BRANDON IVIE, DIRECTOR OF BANDS FOR BOYNE CITY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Hello Band alumni!

I hope all of you are doing well and enjoying college, work, and just life in general!

In the past, some of you have mentioned being interested in coming back and helping at Band camp some day so here is the opportunity if you are available and interested.

This year’s camp dates are July 24-28 still at BCHS.

I am not asking for a full week commitment necessarily but even some time could be beneficial.

Our schedule for the week is as follows:

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday – Thursday and 8 a.m.- Noon on Friday

a lot of outside marching basics and drill setting in the mornings

music sectionals and rehearsal after lunch

a little more outside marching in the mid-afternoon.

Friday is still a half day that is mostly skits, final competitions and run-through, and clean-up

Of course, this can and may be modified depending on your availability and the best use of our time but this schedule is pretty typical.

Please let me know if you have any interest even if you need to check on schedules and can’t commit at the moment.

We have 72 students signed up many of which are freshmen and sophomores. We are doing a Carlos Santana show this fall with lots of great music and many sets!

My best to you all!

Come join us for the 4th of July parade as well.