Boyne City Harvest Festival this Saturday Sept. 30

Boyne City will celebrate its autumn bounty at the Harvest Festival on Saturday Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The event committee continues to find ways to make the event fresh and fun,” said Boyne City Harvest Festival committee chair Karen Guzniczak. “There will be something for all ages.”

This family fun day will include music, crafts, children’s activities, food and fall produce in the downtown area from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As the extended Boyne City Farmers Market will be moved downtown from Veteran’s Park, portions of Water and Lake Streets will be closed to traffic.

Free hayrides will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Musical performers will be featured, with a selection of bands to be playing from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Boyne City Harvest Festival musical lineup includes numerous acts.

From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Mel Sweet, Spectrum, and The Real Ingredients will perform.

From 1:30 to 4 p.m., Don Rivers and Friends, The Loper Brothers, Wyatt & Shari Knapp will entertain the crowds.

There will also be folk art demonstrations and scarecrows lining the streets!

There will be children’s games and activities sprinkled around town.

“We hope you will join us as we shop the market and arts and craft vendors and spend time enjoying all that the downtown area has to offer,” said Guzniczak.

The festival is supported by the Boyne City Main Street Program and the Boyne Area Chamber of Commere.

For more information, go to www.boyneharvestfestival.com or call 582-6222.

The Boyne City Harvest Festival needs volunteers to help with early morning set-up from 6 to 7:30 a.m., kids games throughout the day and tear-down from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Missy@boynechamber.com or call the Chamber at 231-582-6222.