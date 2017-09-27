Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
September 27, 2017 - Green Light East Jordan business model competition finalists
September 27, 2017 - Boyne City Harvest Festival this Saturday Sept. 30
September 27, 2017 - Charlevoix County Sports Briefs
September 27, 2017 - Michigan-MSU alums host “Crying Towel” pep rally
September 27, 2017 - Boyne City Police incident reports Sept. 11-17
September 27, 2017 - Charlevoix County’s State Rep. Triston Cole to host meeting on auto insurance
September 26, 2017 - Boyne City Farmers Market will move to city hall in November
September 26, 2017 - #422 Boyne City Gazette Sept. 27
September 25, 2017 - Broken window, threatening message prompt lockdown and police investigation at Boyne City High School
September 22, 2017 - Northern Michigan news briefs – in and around Charlevoix County
September 22, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City hiring for maintenance/construction position
September 22, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board synopsis
September 22, 2017 - Forgiving the unforgivable
September 22, 2017 - Boyne City Ramblers volleyball results Sept. 12 and 14
September 22, 2017 - Charlevoix County Veteran of the Month Allen Lawson
September 22, 2017 - Survey says Charlevoix County among healthiest places in Michigan
September 22, 2017 - Boyne City Police incident reports Sept. 4-10
September 22, 2017 - Ramblers Sept. 15 football, cheer clinic, booster of the year photos
September 19, 2017 - Boyne City Fire Dept. Country Music Spectacular fundraiser Sept. 24
September 19, 2017 - Amy Wieland named Charlevoix County Commission on Aging Executive Director
Home / Events / Featured / Free / News / Boyne City Harvest Festival this Saturday Sept. 30

Boyne City Harvest Festival this Saturday Sept. 30

— September 27, 2017

Food, music, games, crafts, farmers
market and so much more at this
year’s Boyne City Harvest Festival

Boyne City will celebrate its autumn bounty at the Harvest Festival on Saturday Sept. 30 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The event committee continues to find ways to make the event fresh and fun,” said Boyne City Harvest Festival committee chair Karen Guzniczak. “There will be something for all ages.”

This family fun day will include music, crafts, children’s activities, food and fall produce in the downtown area from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As the extended Boyne City Farmers Market will be moved downtown from Veteran’s Park, portions of Water and Lake Streets will be closed to traffic.

Free hayrides will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Musical performers will be featured, with a selection of bands to be playing from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Boyne City Harvest Festival musical lineup includes numerous acts.

From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Mel Sweet, Spectrum, and The Real Ingredients will perform.

From 1:30 to 4 p.m., Don Rivers and Friends, The Loper Brothers, Wyatt & Shari Knapp will entertain the crowds.

There will also be folk art demonstrations and scarecrows lining the streets!
There will be children’s games and activities sprinkled around town.
“We hope you will join us as we shop the market and arts and craft vendors and spend time enjoying all that the downtown area has to offer,” said Guzniczak.
The festival is supported by the Boyne City Main Street Program and the Boyne Area Chamber of Commere.
For more information, go to www.boyneharvestfestival.com or call 582-6222.
The Boyne City Harvest Festival needs volunteers to help with early morning set-up from 6 to 7:30 a.m., kids games throughout the day and tear-down from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Missy@boynechamber.com or call the Chamber at 231-582-6222.

Related Articles

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

September 2017
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930