Boyne City Hall open house Friday Sept. 1— August 30, 2017
Everyone is invited to the 5 p.m. Friday Sept. 1 open house to officially celebrate …
Everyone is invited to the 5 p.m. Friday Sept. 1 open house to officially celebrate the opening of Boyne City’s new city hall, administrative and emergency services facilities.
More info at 582-6597.
