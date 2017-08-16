Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
August 16, 2017 - Charlevoix County Veteran of the Month Ralph Kitson Jr. of Boyne
August 16, 2017 - Boyne Police logs July 24-30
August 16, 2017 - Should public art be by local artists? Boyne officials discuss
August 16, 2017 - BOYNE CITY: Great Lakes Energy will be more than 50% green by early 2018
August 16, 2017 - #416 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 16
August 16, 2017 - Memorial service for Bob McGarva in Boyne City, Aug. 21
August 9, 2017 - Boyne City Ramblers football season kickoff celebration
August 9, 2017 - Boyne Falls Polish Festival photo gallery
August 9, 2017 - Boyne City Police logs July 17-23
August 9, 2017 - Boyne trails celebration Saturday Aug. 26
August 9, 2017 - Were you a Northern Michigan teen in the 1960s? Club Ponytail reunion planned
August 9, 2017 - Boyne Fire Department fundraiser, car show, 100th anniversary of the LaFrance
August 9, 2017 - Boyne Housing Commission report shows agency on the rise
August 9, 2017 - Lloyd and Joyce Kelsey of Boyne City celebrate 70 years
August 8, 2017 - #415 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 9
August 4, 2017 - Summer Events across Charlevoix, East Jordan, Boyne City, Boyne Falls
August 4, 2017 - Boyne Lifetree Café discusses conflicts between religion and science
August 4, 2017 - Charlevoix County: apply now for home repair loans
August 4, 2017 - Charlevoix County Commissioners synopsis July 26, 2017
August 4, 2017 - 2017 Flywheelers festival photos
Home / Featured / News / BOYNE CITY: Great Lakes Energy will be more than 50% green by early 2018

BOYNE CITY: Great Lakes Energy will be more than 50% green by early 2018

— August 16, 2017

Great Lakes Energy announced last week it will achieve a 56 percent carbon-free fuel mix by Jan. 1, 2018.

“Carbon free refers to cleaner power generation which means cleaner air and water and healthier communities,” said Bill Scott, Great Lakes Energy President/CEO. “We’re proud to significantly reduce emissions in a way that reinforces our core mission of providing reliable and cost-competitive energy for our members.”

 

Cleaner power emission sources include renewable energy, such as wind and solar, and nuclear power.

To reach the substantial carbon-free portfolio, Great Lakes Energy’s power supplier, Wolverine Power Cooperative, signed a new long-term contract for zero-emission energy.

When added to current renewable energy assets, the agreement will increase the amount of carbon-free energy in Great Lakes Energy’s fuel mix from 31 to 56 percent.

In addition to significantly reducing emissions from carbon dioxide, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides, the new agreement also helps ensure power costs remain competitive for years to come.

In the past year, Great Lakes Energy, along with Wolverine and its other member co-ops, added more than 150 MW of renewable energy generation by agreeing to a long-term contract for the Deerfield wind project, and building SpartanSolar—Northern Michigan’s largest solar array which offers

solar panel subscriptions for members.

Wolverine and its member co-ops lead Michigan utilities with the highest percentage of new renewables and exceed both present and anticipated state portfolio requirements.

 

Related Articles

Weather

82° F
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

2017 Boyne Summer Guide

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

August 2017
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  