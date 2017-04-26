Boyne City grad Tim Wellert heads eastern operations for int’l engineering firm

2002 Boyne City High School graduate Tim Wellert is now working as the eastern operations …

2002 Boyne City High School graduate Tim Wellert is now working as the eastern operations engineering manager of an internationally renown engineering firm which recently moved its headquarters to Northern Michigan.

North American headquarters for one of the world’s elite engineering consulting firms, the ILF Group, is now located in the Northwest Michigan Grand Traverse Bay community.

James E. Morrison, P.E., P. Eng., and president/managing director of ILF Consultants, Inc., has announced the opening of its headquarters here in the West Bay-side Viridian Building, one of four office locations the firm now has in the United States, along with Colorado, Washington state and Virginia.

“Though our roots are in Europe, ILF Consultants Inc. is managed by domestic executives who understand and have been part of our U.S. market for decades,” explains Morrison, a civil and geotechnical engineer.

Wellert, P.E., Eng., has a specialty in geotechnical and structural design engineering, along with risk assessment for large scale projects in oil and gas, water resources, transportation and power markets.

Wellert graduated from Michigan Technological University in Houghton in 2006, which he attended on scholarship and was awarded a degree in civil engineering.

Both professional engineers retain close ties to Michigan Technological University where they are guest lecturers and members of the university’s Civil and Environmental Engineering Professional Advisory Committee (CEEPAC). Jim also heads the American Society of Civil Engineers Northwest Michigan branch.

Wellert is the son of David and Jean Wellert, of Boyne City

ILF’s projects include:

• California high speed train project, Bakersfield, CA.

• Lower Churchill Project, Goose Bay, Labrador. A new 824 MW hydroelectric generating facility on the Churchill River near Goose Bay.

• Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnel, Denver, Colorado.

• Mud Mountain Dam in the state of Washington.

• Hebron Gravity Based Structure, St. John’s, Newfoundland/Labrador.