Boyne City fireworks fund needs donations

Boyne City fireworks fund needs donations

June 14, 2017

The Boyne City 4th of July Festival Committee needs your help.

4th of July donations are coming in somewhat slower than in the past for the Boyne City 4th of July fireworks.

Committee chair Liz Kroondyk said they have received only about one-third of the nearly $18,000 needed to stage the fireworks.

“We need your help,” said Kroondyk. “The 4th of July Festival is only funded by fundraisers and donations.”

She added, “We receive no tax money or grants. It’s only funded by people like you. So if you enjoy the festival please help so that it can continue.”
Donations may be sent to:

Boyne City 4th of July Committee, PO Box 407, Boyne City, MI 49712.

For more information, contact Kroondyk at (231) 675-5014 or kroon@charter.net.

