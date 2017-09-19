Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Boyne City Fire Dept. Country Music Spectacular fundraiser Sept. 24

Boyne City Fire Dept. Country Music Spectacular fundraiser Sept. 24

— September 19, 2017

The Boyne City Firefighters Association is proud to present the 35th Annual “Country Music Spectacular” starring #1 hit recording artist Jeff Carson, Sawyer Brown founding member Bobby Randall and special guest Melissa Lee.

This year’s show will be held Sunday Sept. 24, at The Boyne City High School Performing Arts Center, with two shows, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Jeff Carson has charted 14 singles on the Billboard country charts, including the Number One hit “Not on Your Love,” the Top Ten hits “The Car” and “Holdin’ Onto Somethin’” and the Top 20 “Real Life (I Never Was the Same Again).”

Each year the proceeds are used for new and updated advanced safety equipment and training for the Boyne City Fire Department.

Your local firefighters are grateful for the support of the business community.

Tickets are available from Boyne City firefighters and at the Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce office.

Tickets cost $25 per person or $60 for a whole family.

Or, call (231) 225-0275.

Partial proceeds go to support the BCFD.

