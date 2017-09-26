Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Boyne City Farmers Market will move to city hall in November

Boyne City Farmers Market will move to city hall in November

— September 26, 2017

Indoor Farmers Market gets new home at the City Facilities Building

Good news for shoppers and vendors alike as the Boyne City Farmers Market is now in one location!

Beginning Saturday Nov. 4 at 9 a.m., the Boyne City Indoor Farmers Market will be located in the main lobby area of the new Boyne City Hall, which is located right next to the summer market location in Veterans Park.

“We are so pleased to be able to offer our indoor market for the seventh year. This is such a wonderful opportunity to provide a beautiful new indoor location for our community and market vendors,” said Becky Harris, Boyne City Main Street board member.

Partnering with Boyne City, the market committee is happy to find a home for the months of November through April, until the Veterans Park pavilion is winterized.

Twenty vendors are expected to provide an array of locally grown and produced products.

The new indoor location will offer the use of a commercial grade kitchen, which will allow the market the opportunity to offer more diverse programming throughout the indoor season.

The market committee and Boyne City Main Street would like to thank the Boyne District Library for use of the Red Barn since the inception of the indoor market in 2011.

The market operates from 9 a.m. – noon every Saturday, November – April, and from 8 a.m. – Noon every Wednesday and Saturday from May – October.

For more information on the market, visit www.boynecityfarmersmarket.org or email Boyne City Main Street at mainstreet@boynecity.com

