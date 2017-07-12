Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Boyne City Farmers Market 4th Annual Food Truck Rally

— July 12, 2017

In celebration of all things local, the Boyne City Farmers Market is hosting the 4th Annual Food Truck Rally fundraiser at Veterans Park on Thursday, July 13, from 6-9 p.m.

“This fun event with live music attracts a lively crowd of food enthusiasts,” Kelsie King-Duff, Boyne City Main Street Executive Director said.

Market vendors
Beijo deChocolat, Erno’s World’s Finest Baklava, and Pea & Compagnie Crepes.

Food trucks
Happy’s Taco, Pigs Eatin’ Ribs, Growing Benzie, Wingin’It, Smokin’ Joe’s, Littleman Bites, Pita Cruiser, Cheese & Company, Dukes Dogs and more.

Breweries and wineries
Petoskey Brewing, Shorts Brewery, Beards, Pond Hill, Seasons of The North, Mackinaw Trails, Walloon Lake Winery, Bee Well Meadery, Northwoods Soda and more.

The evening will also feature live music by The Charlie Millard Band.

The cost is $10 per person which includes two beverage tickets.

Proceeds raised from the event will be used to help fund a winter market facility for the Farmers Market.

The Boyne City Farmers Market features over 70 vendors during the peak season and has earned a reputation as the finest market in Northwest Michigan.

For more information on the event, visit www.boynecityfarmersmarket.org or email Boyne City Main Street at mainstreet@boynecity.com

