Boyne City fall leaf pickup schedule

Citywide – Oct. 16 through Nov. 10, Mondays and Fridays only

The City will pick up leaves during the scheduled dates only.

After the scheduled date, citizens wills be responsible for their own leaves.

Please set bagged leaves curbside any time after the first day of pickup, in biodegradable paper bags.

City crews will pick up bags as time allows.

If your bags have been out for an extended period of time and have not been collected, please notify City Hall at 582-6597.

Biodegradable paper bags are available at Boyne City Ace Hardware and Boyne Co-op or can be purchased from any other source.

Please put only leaves in bags as they are not strong enough to hold sticks, sand, or stones and will tear upon lifting.

Brush will not be picked up; however, residents may take their brush and leaves, either bagged in biodegradable bags or un-bagged, up to the North Boyne Compost Site at the end of Robinson Street, which is open seven days a week for your convenience. Commercial businesses may also utilize the compost area with their city issued permit.

City Ordinance prohibits depositing leaves or other yard waste in the street.