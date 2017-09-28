Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
September 29, 2017 - McLaren Northern Michigan needle drop-offs
September 29, 2017 - Boyne museum design presentation Oct. 4
September 29, 2017 - Help keep Boyne’s little ones warm in winter with Eta Nu’s Dress for Chill
September 29, 2017 - MI News 26 looks to launch Northern Michigan based national news station
September 29, 2017 - Tip of Mitt fundraisers hosted at five Boyne City restaurants
September 29, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City Commission meeting synopses
September 28, 2017 - Boyne City fall leaf pickup schedule
September 28, 2017 - Northern Michigan needs blood donations
September 27, 2017 - Green Light East Jordan business model competition finalists
September 27, 2017 - Boyne City Harvest Festival this Saturday Sept. 30
September 27, 2017 - Charlevoix County Sports Briefs
September 27, 2017 - Michigan-MSU alums host “Crying Towel” pep rally
September 27, 2017 - Boyne City Police incident reports Sept. 11-17
September 27, 2017 - Charlevoix County’s State Rep. Triston Cole to host meeting on auto insurance
September 26, 2017 - Boyne City Farmers Market will move to city hall in November
September 26, 2017 - #422 Boyne City Gazette Sept. 27
September 25, 2017 - Broken window, threatening message prompt lockdown and police investigation at Boyne City High School
September 22, 2017 - Northern Michigan news briefs – in and around Charlevoix County
September 22, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City hiring for maintenance/construction position
September 22, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board synopsis
Home / Events / Featured / Free / News / Boyne City fall leaf pickup schedule

Boyne City fall leaf pickup schedule

— September 28, 2017

Citywide – Oct. 16 through Nov. 10, Mondays and Fridays only

The City will pick up leaves during the scheduled dates only.

After the scheduled date, citizens wills be responsible for their own leaves.

Please set bagged leaves curbside any time after the first day of pickup, in biodegradable paper bags.

City crews will pick up bags as time allows.

If your bags have been out for an extended period of time and have not been collected, please notify City Hall at 582-6597.

Biodegradable paper bags are available at Boyne City Ace Hardware and Boyne Co-op or can be purchased from any other source.

Please put only leaves in bags as they are not strong enough to hold sticks, sand, or stones and will tear upon lifting.

Brush will not be picked up; however, residents may take their brush and leaves, either bagged in biodegradable bags or un-bagged, up to the North Boyne Compost Site at the end of Robinson Street, which is open seven days a week for your convenience.  Commercial businesses may also utilize the compost area with their city issued permit.

City Ordinance prohibits depositing leaves or other yard waste in the street.

Related Articles

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

September 2017
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930