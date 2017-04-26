Boyne City community cleanup Saturday May 6

The community is invited to “Buff Up” Boyne from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday …

The community is invited to “Buff Up” Boyne from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday May 6.

This annual community clean-up event will start in Sunset Park, downtown Boyne City.

A hot dog cookout will round out the morning, courtesy of Todd Meier and the Dearborn Brand Sausage Company and the Boyne Valley Lions Club.

Volunteers are asked to bring their own supplies, such as brooms, rakes, shovels and gloves.

Some supplies will be available to borrow.

Buff Up Boyne provides community members with an opportunity to meet their neighbors, get out in the sunshine, and get ready for a great summer season.

For more information about Buff Up Boyne and Boyne City Main Street, visit www.boynecitymainstreet.com or email mainstreet@boynecity.com.