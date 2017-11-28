In The News
Boyne City Commission meeting highlights

Boyne City Commission meeting highlights

— November 28, 2017

BY BENJAMIN J. GOHS, EDITOR

The Boyne City Commission swore-in its new board members, said farewell to those leaving, elected its mayor and mayor pro-tem, and talked dates for several important meetings.

 

Following are highlights of the regular Tuesday Nov. 14 meeting.

During the meeting, newly elected Boyne City Commissioners Dean Solomon and Sally Page, as well as incumbent Ron Grunch, were sworn-in.

Boyne City Mayor Tom Neidhamer was re-elected by the board with a 5-0 vote; Boyne City Commissioner Ron Grunch was named mayor pro-tem.

“I appreciate the work and commitment of mayor Tom Neidhamer the past two years,” said Boyne City Commissioner Hugh Conklin, who nominated Neidhamer. “He has done a tremendous job of representing Boyne City.”

Outgoing Boyne City Commissioners Laura Sansom and Delbert “Gene” Towne, both of whom chose not to run for another term in the recent election, offered their parting thoughts in what would be their final meeting.

“I would like to say thank-you to the entire community for giving me the opportunity to have served for these last eight years,” said Sansom. “It has been an enjoyable and valuable experience for myself.”

Sansom also thanked her fellow commissioners, the city manager and staff.

“I’m proud to say we’ve accomplished a great many things this last eight years, and I’m looking forward to seeing what other things will be accomplished in the future,” she said. “I will miss serving the city.”

Towne also thanked the rest of the commission and staff.

“It’s been a real learning experience,” he said.

After being sworn-in, Page said she looks forward to the next four years and learning a lot. Solomon said it is an honor to be able to serve Boyne City, and he looks forward to working with the commission to continue Boyne’s successes.

Regular meetings
The Boyne City Commission will continue next year with its usual schedule of meeting the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month, with the first meeting of the month at 7 p.m., and the second meeting at noon. All meetings are to be held in the commission chambers of Boyne City Hall at 319 North Lake St. Only one meeting is held in December due to Christmas.
Unanimously approved

Orientation/training
Consideration to authorize Boyne City Manager Michael Cain to hire Caroline Kennedy of Elk Rapids to conduct the Boyne City Commission’s orientation at a cost of $500 at a special work session on Friday Dec. 15. Unanimously approved

Joint Board/Commissions
Consideration to schedule the annual Joint Board and Commission meeting for sometime in January, to be held at Boyne City Hall, in the commission chambers.
Cain said he would come back to the commission later with a date for this event.

Community goal-setting
Consideration to authorize the city manager to work with appropriate interested parties to develop a goal-setting process to begin in January 2018, and include a new summer community element and report back with a final recommendation on a specific date and format. Further discussion on the matter will be held at a future meeting.

Countywide leader summit
Consideration to authorize the city manager to work with appropriate interested parties to develop the 2018 Countywide Leader Summit, which will be held in either January or February of next year. Cain said he will bring a date to commissioners at a later time.

Boyne City Commissioners (from left) Ron Grunch, Sally Page, and Dean Solomon are pictured being sworn-in by Boyne City Clerk Cindy Grice while Boyne City Mayor Tom Neidhamer looks on. Photo by Chris Faulknor

 

