Boyne City Commission candidate forum set for Oct. 18

Pictured in the featured photo is the current Boyne City Commission in its new meeting room in the newly finished Boyne City Hall.

Those of you living in Boyne City will have the opportunity to decide which new faces end up on the commission at this November’s election.

Photo by Chris Faulknor

BY BENJAMIN J. GOHS, EDITOR

Not sure who to vote for in the city commission race?

Come down and hear the candidates for yourself.

A forum has been scheduled, and all five candidates running for three Boyne City Commission seats have been invited to attend. “This forum is a great opportunity for the citizens of Boyne City to learn more about the candidates,” said Ashley Cousens, Executive Director of the Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce. “We all should be involved in this process to help inform the decisions that will shape the future of our town. We hope there will be a good turnout.” The Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce and Boyne City Gazette have partnered to bring you the forum, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 18 in the new Boyne City Commission chambers in city hall at 319 North Lake St. With two incumbents having opted not to run for another term, there will be some new faces for sure on the Boyne City Commission come fall. “Having co-hosted a number of these forums, I can say they are always fun and informative,” said Boyne City Gazette Publisher Chris Faulknor. “And, the issues which will be discussed affect us all.” The five candidates running for the seats of Boyne City Commissioners Ron Grunch, Laura Sansom, and Delbert “Gene” Towne are Grunch, Chad Culver, Sally Page, Andy Smith, and Dean Solomon.

Pictured in the featured photo is the current Boyne City Commission in its new meeting room in the newly finished Boyne City Hall. Photo by Chris Faulknor