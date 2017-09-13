Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
September 13, 2017 - Boyne City man, who teaches in Charlevoix, accused of fondling two Round Lake Education Center students
September 13, 2017 - Boyne Police logs Aug. 28 – Sept. 3
September 13, 2017 - Charlevoix County courts and clerk filings
September 13, 2017 - Northern Michigan Public Health Alliance leaders survey local progress
September 13, 2017 - You can help collect data for Boyne River forecast
September 13, 2017 - Boyne City Commission candidate forum set for Oct. 18
September 12, 2017 - #420 Boyne City Gazette Sept. 13
September 7, 2017 - Boyne Police activity Aug. 21-27
September 7, 2017 - Sen. Schmidt warns Charlevoix County drivers to beware of credit card skimmers
September 7, 2017 - Volunteers needed for Char-Em United Way Season of Caring
September 7, 2017 - First phase of Boyne pavilion approved at $244k
September 7, 2017 - Rep. Cole: more funds for schools; Boyne City’s estimated share is $275,000
September 7, 2017 - OBITUARY: Sally Ann Parish April 5, 1939 – Aug. 25, 2017
September 7, 2017 - Great Lakes Energy People Fund accepting grant proposals
September 7, 2017 - Volunteers needed for river, creek monitoring in Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet, Cheboygan
September 5, 2017 - #419 Boyne City Gazette Sept. 6
September 1, 2017 - Tonight! Don’t miss the final Boyne Stroll the Streets of 2017
August 30, 2017 - Boyne City Labor Day Weekend events
August 30, 2017 - Boyne City Hall open house Friday Sept. 1
August 30, 2017 - Boyne City just gets better and better
Home / Events / Featured / News / Boyne City Commission candidate forum set for Oct. 18

Boyne City Commission candidate forum set for Oct. 18

— September 13, 2017

BY BENJAMIN J. GOHS, EDITOR

Not sure who to vote for in the city commission race?

Come down and hear the candidates for yourself.

 

A forum has been scheduled, and all five candidates running for three Boyne City Commission seats have been invited to attend.

“This forum is a great opportunity for the citizens of Boyne City to learn more about the candidates,” said Ashley Cousens, Executive Director of the Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce. “We all should be involved in this process to help inform the decisions that will shape the future of our town. We hope there will be a good turnout.”

The Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce and Boyne City Gazette have partnered to bring you the forum, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 18 in the new Boyne City Commission chambers in city hall at 319 North Lake St.

With two incumbents having opted not to run for another term, there will be some new faces for sure on the Boyne City Commission come fall.

“Having co-hosted a number of these forums, I can say they are always fun and informative,” said Boyne City Gazette Publisher Chris Faulknor. “And, the issues which will be discussed affect us all.”

The five candidates running for the seats of Boyne City Commissioners Ron Grunch, Laura Sansom, and Delbert “Gene” Towne are Grunch, Chad Culver, Sally Page, Andy Smith, and Dean Solomon.

 

Pictured in the featured photo is the current Boyne City Commission in its new meeting room in the newly finished Boyne City Hall. Photo by Chris Faulknor

 

Related Articles

Weather

59° F
Clear
Clear
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

September 2017
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930