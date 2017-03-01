Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
BOYNE CITY: Benino 'Jon' Enciso charged with recording nude teen girls

BOYNE CITY: Benino ‘Jon’ Enciso charged with recording nude teen girls

— March 1, 2017

Benino Jon Enciso

Benino “Jon” Enciso, of Boyne City, has been arrested and charged with videoing two teen girls in his home.

 

According to a Wednesday Feb. 22, Boyne City Police Department press release, 49-year-old Enciso had recorded the girls, ages 18 and 15, while they were staying at his home with their parents and other siblings.

“The Boyne City man set up a recording device in a bathroom where the girls took showers and had an expectation of privacy,” Boyne City Police say. “There was video recordings of both girls. One of the girls discovered the recording and reported it to their parents. The parents reported it to the Boyne City Police and turned over the videos for evidence.”

According to police, the girls and their family have known Enciso for many years, ever since he was their youth pastor at a downstate church.

On Thursday Feb. 23, Enciso was arraigned and charged with several counts, including possessing sexually abusive material of children, surveilling unclothed persons, eavesdropping, and using a computer in the commission of a crime.

Enciso worked as an administrator of the Stutsmanville Chapel of Harbor Springs at the time of his arrest last week but he has since been fired.

 

