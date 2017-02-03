Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Boyne City alley vacation request hearing Feb. 14

— February 3, 2017

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to rules and regulations as outlined in the Streets and Alley Vacation Ordinance A-42, a Public Hearing will be held at the City Commission meeting on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 7 p.m. in the City Hall Auditorium at the temporary City Hall, 364 N. Lake Street, to review the following:

An application for the vacation of a public way has been submitted by Darrel and Marcella Hill 419 E Lincoln Street.
The alley is undeveloped and is 16.5 wide and 330 feet in length and runs between Lincoln Street and the undeveloped portion of Cedar Street east of Grant Street.

More details and a map of the alley is available for review at the Boyne City Planning Department during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All property owners abutting this street will be notified by U. S. Mail of this hearing.

All interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing and participate in the discussion.

If you are unable to attend the public hearing, any input in regards to the request can be submitted prior to the public hearing in person, by mail or email.

For further information contact the City Planner Scott McPherson at 319 N. Lake Street, or call 231-582-0343, email smcpherson@boynecity.com.

