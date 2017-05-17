Boyne City 57th National Morel Mushroom Festival

Don’t miss the 57th Annual National Morel Mushroom Festival in Boyne City from Thursday May 18 through Sunday May 21.

Boyne’s celebration of this local favorite mushroom welcomes spring to Northern Michigan.

Events include a wine-tasting and craft beer block party, the weekend-long carnival, plenty of live entertainment in the park, mushroom hunts and gourmet foods, contests and the great morel mushroom giveaway among much much more!

Thursday May 18

3 p.m. – Schmidt Amusements Carnival; Vets Park

4-11 p.m. – Open Mic Competition in Veterans Park Festival Tent – 1st place cash prize is $500, 2nd place $250, 3rd $150, 4th is $75, 5th place $25. Entry fee is $25 by April 15 or $35 after April 15.

5 to 9 p.m. – Craft Beer Block Party on South Lake Street in downtown Boyne City. Admission is $15, includes souvenir beer glass and tasting tickets.

Friday May 19

1-6 p.m. – Craft Show – Showcasing crafters with unique, hand-made items. Application and rules.

1-6 p.m. – M.O.R.E.L. Show “Michigan Outdoor Recreational Experiences & Living Show” in Sunset Park, corner of Water & Lake Streets, next to Chamber office.

3 p.m. – Schmidt Amusements Carnival

4 p.m. – Morel Seminar – Free tips on finding morels in the woods, featuring local morel hunting expert Anthony Williams. Beer & wine available.

5 p.m. – Guided Morel Hunt buses depart from Veterans Park, $15. You can register in the festival tent from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday; cash or checks only for late registration.

Register in advance by May 17 online, $15.

Late registration subject to availability.

5:30 & 8 p.m. – Morelfest Wine & Dine gourmet event with two seatings and live entertainment. This event sells out every year, so register early!

8:30-11:30 p.m. – Music and dancing in the Festival Tent featuring two great performances by “The Vintage,” a Detroit-based rock band featuring classics from the 60’s through today, and 3 Hearted, delivering an authentic, polished alternative rock/pop sound. Admission is $5; Beer and wine available.

Saturday May 20

7-10 a.m. – Morel Breakfast at the VFW Post 3675, 1108 Boyne Ave.

8 a.m. – “Run for Their Lives” Humane Society 5K to raise funds to support the Charlevoix Area Humane Society.

$25 on race day and $10 for children 12 and under.

For more information, call 231-582-6774.

Register in Sunset Park beginning at 7 a.m..

8 a.m. – National Mushroom Hunt

Register 8 – 9 a.m. at 1315 Boyne Ave., the former Carter’s store parking lot.

Buses leave at 9 a.m. sharp.

Winners announced at 3:30 p.m.

Saturday in festival tent.

Register in advance by May 17th on Application & Rules Page, $20.

Late registration after May 17 is $25 cash or check only from 8-9 a.m. on Saturday.

10-6 p.m. – Craft Show showcasing crafters with unique, hand-made items.

10-6 p.m. – M.O.R.E.L. Outdoor Show, Sunset Park, corner of Water and Lake Streets adjacent to the Chamber office.

11 a.m. – Schmidt Amusements Carnival

12-3 p.m. – Taste of Morels, Our Premiere Event!

12 area restaurants & chefs provide morel-infused delicacies! Beer & wine available.

8:30 p.m. – Live music and dancing – The tent rocks with two great bands, Scarkazm, one of Michigan’s premier bands, and Project 6, Northern Michigan’s hottest new acoustic group.

Admission is $5 at the door to the heated tent. Beer and wine available.

Sunday May 21

11-4 p.m. – Craft Show showcasing crafters with unique, hand-made items. Veterans Park

11-6 p.m. – M.O.R.E.L. Outdoor Show in Sunset Park, corner of Lake and Water Streets adjacent to Chamber office.

Noon – Schmidt Amusements Carnival

1-4 p.m. Northern Michigan Cancer Crusaders sponsor Live Music, Auction & Food. All proceeds to local families.

ALL WEEKEND

Shop the “Morel Festival Store” open from 10 – 5 p.m. at the tent for all your morel gear (T-shirts, hats, etc.)

More info at www.morelfest.com