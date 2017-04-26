Boyne City 2017-2018 municipal budget notice

Budget Notice

CITY OF BOYNE CITY

RESOLUTION OF ADOPTION NO. 2017-04-024

GENERAL APPROPRIATIONS ACT

For 2017 / 2018 (1 …

Budget Notice

CITY OF BOYNE CITY

RESOLUTION OF ADOPTION NO. 2017-04-024

GENERAL APPROPRIATIONS ACT

For 2017 / 2018 (1 May 2017 – 30 April 2018)

Section 1. The funds necessary to defray the operating expenses and long-term debt obligations of the City of Boyne City and the estimated revenues by source for the Fiscal Year Ending 30 April 2018 are projected to be as follows:

REVENUES

(By Source)

GENERAL FUND

Property Taxes 2,653,400

Tax Penalties, Administration, and Interest

Allocated from Fund Balance 1,533,530

State Shared Revenues and Grants 2,970,170

Administrative Service Fees 139,500

Charges for Services 166,650

Interest and Rentals 51,500

Other Sources 92,088

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 7,606,838

MAJOR STREET FUND

State Highway Receipts 337,990

Grants/Service Fees/Road Millage 150,956

Transfers from General Fund 152,600

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 641,546

LOCAL STREET FUND

State Highway Receipts 131,644

Grants/Service Fees/Road Millage 115,919

Transfers from General Fund 414,471

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 662,034

RUBBISH FUND

Transfers from General Fund 50.000

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 50,000

CEMETERY DEPARTMENT

Service Fees/Misc. 15,000

Allocated from Fund Balance 5,435

Transfers from General Fund 47,041

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 67,476

AMBULANCE DEPARTMENT

Township/City Service Fees 79,180

Service Fees/Grants/Misc. 823,805

Transfers from General Fund 79,500

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 982,485

FIRE DEPARTMENT FUND

Township Service Fees 216,145

Transfers from General Fund 63,000

Allocated from Fund Balance 224,545

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 503,690

MARINA FUND

Allocated from Fund Balance 216,242

User Fees 205,200

Grants 260,000

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 681,442

AIRPORT FUND

Gasoline Sales 65,000

Miscellaneous Income 32,500

Allocation from Fund Balance 10,350

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 107,850

DDA FUND

Allocated from Fund Balance 16,994

Tax Captures/Other 341,908

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 358,902

FARMERS MARKET FUND

Revenues 80,738

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 80,738

BOYNE THUNDER FUND

Allocated from Fund Balance 14,850

Event Revenues 303,000

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 317,850

CITY FACILITIES DEBT SERVICE FUND

Tax Revenues 424,100

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 424,100

CITY FACILITIES CONSTRUCTION FUND

Allocated from Fund Balance 2,745,633

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 2,745,633

LDFA FUND

Tax Captures/Other 201,000

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 201,000

WASTEWATER FUND

Allocated from Fund Balance 318,077

Operating Income 966,250

Non-Operating Income 726,729

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 2,011,056

WATER FUND

Operating Income 660,000

Non-Operating Income 235,690

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 895,690

MOTOR VEHICLE FUND

Allocated from Motor Pool Fund Balance 153,600

Billings to Other Funds and Miscellaneous 259,850

Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 413,450

TOTAL REVENUES – ALL FUNDS $18,751,780

LESS INTER-FUND TRANSFERS (806,612)

TOTAL REVENUES, LESS TRANSFERS $17,945,168

EXPENDITURES

GENERAL FUND

General Services 4,461,037

Public Buildings 164,499

Police 755,173

Parks and Recreation 1,419,517

Transfers to Other Funds 806,612

Total General Fund Expenditures $7,606,838

OTHER FUNDS

Major Streets 641,546

Local Streets 662,034

Rubbish Collection 50,000

Cemetery 67,476

City Facilities Debt Fund 424,100

City Facilities Construction Fund 2,745,633

Ambulance 982,485

Fire Department 503,690

Marina/Launch Ramp 681,442

Airport 107,850

DDA 358,902

Farmers Market 80,738

Boyne Thunder 317,850

LDFA 201,000

Water Fund 2,011,056

Wastewater Fund 895,690

Motor Pool 413,450

Other Funds Total Expenditures $11,144,942

TOTAL EXPENDITURES – ALL FUNDS $18,751,780

LESS INTER-FUND TRANSFERS (806,612)

(Motor Pool and General Fund Transfers)

GRAND TOTAL CITY EXPENDITURES $17,945,168

Section 2. The City’s assessor is hereby authorized and instructed to spread upon the City tax roll for FY 2017 / 2018 the amounts indicated in section 1.

Section 3. The City’ assessor is hereby authorized and instructed to spread upon the City tax roll for FY 2017 / 2018 all unpaid special assessments, sidewalk, curbs, water or sewer, and repair bills on record in the City of Boyne City against respective properties.

Section 4. The taxes levied and spread by the City of Boyne City are collected twice a year. The taxes to defray city operations and obligations are levied and made payable on 1 July 2017; taxes collected for schools, county, and other voted purposes shall be levied and collected as provided by the general property tax laws of the State of Michigan.

Section 5. The budget for FY 2017 / 2018 of the City of Boyne City has been prepared in compliance with Michigan P.A. 621 of 1978, as amended, the Uniform Budgeting and Accounting Act. The General Fund is adopted at the activity level. Details can be obtained at the City Clerk’s office.

Section 6. Pursuant to section 19 (2) of Michigan P.A. 621 of 1978, as amended, the City Manager is hereby permitted to execute transfers between appropriations without the prior approval of the City Commission. However, in no case shall said transfer result in a fund over-expenditure or a transfer exceeding $10,000. Purchases not covered in the approved budget will follow existing administrative policy except for utilities and operational supplies.

Section 7. Pursuant to the provisions of Michigan P.A. 503 of 1982 and a resolution adopted by the City Commission of Boyne City on 11 October 1983, the City Commission authorizes the imposition of a one percent property tax administration fee to offset costs incurred in assessing property values, collecting the property tax levies, and in the review and appeal processes.

Section 8. Contractual Change Orders: The City Manager, with the City Clerk’s signed approval, may approve change orders on contracts approved originally by the City Commission of up to ten thousand dollars ($10,000.00) per change order. These change orders must be within the scope of the original contract. Negative change orders of up to fifty percent (50%) of the original contract do not need to be brought before the City Commission.

Section 9. This General Appropriations Act for FY 2017 / 2018 takes effect 1 May 2017. Detail of the budget is available at City Hall for public inspection.

————————————————————-

Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer