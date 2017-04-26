Boyne City 2017-2018 municipal budget notice— April 26, 2017
Budget Notice
CITY OF BOYNE CITY
RESOLUTION OF ADOPTION NO. 2017-04-024
GENERAL APPROPRIATIONS ACT
For 2017 / 2018 (1 May 2017 – 30 April 2018)
Section 1. The funds necessary to defray the operating expenses and long-term debt obligations of the City of Boyne City and the estimated revenues by source for the Fiscal Year Ending 30 April 2018 are projected to be as follows:
REVENUES
(By Source)
GENERAL FUND
Property Taxes 2,653,400
Tax Penalties, Administration, and Interest
Allocated from Fund Balance 1,533,530
State Shared Revenues and Grants 2,970,170
Administrative Service Fees 139,500
Charges for Services 166,650
Interest and Rentals 51,500
Other Sources 92,088
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 7,606,838
MAJOR STREET FUND
State Highway Receipts 337,990
Grants/Service Fees/Road Millage 150,956
Transfers from General Fund 152,600
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 641,546
LOCAL STREET FUND
State Highway Receipts 131,644
Grants/Service Fees/Road Millage 115,919
Transfers from General Fund 414,471
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 662,034
RUBBISH FUND
Transfers from General Fund 50.000
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 50,000
CEMETERY DEPARTMENT
Service Fees/Misc. 15,000
Allocated from Fund Balance 5,435
Transfers from General Fund 47,041
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 67,476
AMBULANCE DEPARTMENT
Township/City Service Fees 79,180
Service Fees/Grants/Misc. 823,805
Transfers from General Fund 79,500
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 982,485
FIRE DEPARTMENT FUND
Township Service Fees 216,145
Transfers from General Fund 63,000
Allocated from Fund Balance 224,545
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 503,690
MARINA FUND
Allocated from Fund Balance 216,242
User Fees 205,200
Grants 260,000
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 681,442
AIRPORT FUND
Gasoline Sales 65,000
Miscellaneous Income 32,500
Allocation from Fund Balance 10,350
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 107,850
DDA FUND
Allocated from Fund Balance 16,994
Tax Captures/Other 341,908
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 358,902
FARMERS MARKET FUND
Revenues 80,738
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 80,738
BOYNE THUNDER FUND
Allocated from Fund Balance 14,850
Event Revenues 303,000
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 317,850
CITY FACILITIES DEBT SERVICE FUND
Tax Revenues 424,100
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 424,100
CITY FACILITIES CONSTRUCTION FUND
Allocated from Fund Balance 2,745,633
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 2,745,633
LDFA FUND
Tax Captures/Other 201,000
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 201,000
WASTEWATER FUND
Allocated from Fund Balance 318,077
Operating Income 966,250
Non-Operating Income 726,729
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 2,011,056
WATER FUND
Operating Income 660,000
Non-Operating Income 235,690
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 895,690
MOTOR VEHICLE FUND
Allocated from Motor Pool Fund Balance 153,600
Billings to Other Funds and Miscellaneous 259,850
Total Revenue Available to Appropriate 413,450
TOTAL REVENUES – ALL FUNDS $18,751,780
LESS INTER-FUND TRANSFERS (806,612)
TOTAL REVENUES, LESS TRANSFERS $17,945,168
EXPENDITURES
GENERAL FUND
General Services 4,461,037
Public Buildings 164,499
Police 755,173
Parks and Recreation 1,419,517
Transfers to Other Funds 806,612
Total General Fund Expenditures $7,606,838
OTHER FUNDS
Major Streets 641,546
Local Streets 662,034
Rubbish Collection 50,000
Cemetery 67,476
City Facilities Debt Fund 424,100
City Facilities Construction Fund 2,745,633
Ambulance 982,485
Fire Department 503,690
Marina/Launch Ramp 681,442
Airport 107,850
DDA 358,902
Farmers Market 80,738
Boyne Thunder 317,850
LDFA 201,000
Water Fund 2,011,056
Wastewater Fund 895,690
Motor Pool 413,450
Other Funds Total Expenditures $11,144,942
TOTAL EXPENDITURES – ALL FUNDS $18,751,780
LESS INTER-FUND TRANSFERS (806,612)
(Motor Pool and General Fund Transfers)
GRAND TOTAL CITY EXPENDITURES $17,945,168
Section 2. The City’s assessor is hereby authorized and instructed to spread upon the City tax roll for FY 2017 / 2018 the amounts indicated in section 1.
Section 3. The City’ assessor is hereby authorized and instructed to spread upon the City tax roll for FY 2017 / 2018 all unpaid special assessments, sidewalk, curbs, water or sewer, and repair bills on record in the City of Boyne City against respective properties.
Section 4. The taxes levied and spread by the City of Boyne City are collected twice a year. The taxes to defray city operations and obligations are levied and made payable on 1 July 2017; taxes collected for schools, county, and other voted purposes shall be levied and collected as provided by the general property tax laws of the State of Michigan.
Section 5. The budget for FY 2017 / 2018 of the City of Boyne City has been prepared in compliance with Michigan P.A. 621 of 1978, as amended, the Uniform Budgeting and Accounting Act. The General Fund is adopted at the activity level. Details can be obtained at the City Clerk’s office.
Section 6. Pursuant to section 19 (2) of Michigan P.A. 621 of 1978, as amended, the City Manager is hereby permitted to execute transfers between appropriations without the prior approval of the City Commission. However, in no case shall said transfer result in a fund over-expenditure or a transfer exceeding $10,000. Purchases not covered in the approved budget will follow existing administrative policy except for utilities and operational supplies.
Section 7. Pursuant to the provisions of Michigan P.A. 503 of 1982 and a resolution adopted by the City Commission of Boyne City on 11 October 1983, the City Commission authorizes the imposition of a one percent property tax administration fee to offset costs incurred in assessing property values, collecting the property tax levies, and in the review and appeal processes.
Section 8. Contractual Change Orders: The City Manager, with the City Clerk’s signed approval, may approve change orders on contracts approved originally by the City Commission of up to ten thousand dollars ($10,000.00) per change order. These change orders must be within the scope of the original contract. Negative change orders of up to fifty percent (50%) of the original contract do not need to be brought before the City Commission.
Section 9. This General Appropriations Act for FY 2017 / 2018 takes effect 1 May 2017. Detail of the budget is available at City Hall for public inspection.
Cindy Grice, City Clerk/Treasurer