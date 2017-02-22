Boyne Church of Nativity Lent event

Lent will be officially welcomed at Episcopal Church of the Nativity with a Shrove Tuesday …

Lent will be officially welcomed at Episcopal Church of the Nativity with a Shrove Tuesday Pancake supper on February 28 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Pancakes, real maple syrup, applesauce, bacon and sausage will be served to all who come to this free event.

Reverend Greg Brown will be celebrant for the 12 noon Ash Wednesday service on March 1.

The weekly soup and study meetings will be held on Mondays, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Each week a member of the congregation will present information about an inspirational book while the group eats soup and a light dessert.

Church of the Nativity is located at 209 Main Street in Boyne City.

Please leave a message on our phone at (231) 582-5045 to receive more information.