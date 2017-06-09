Boyne, Charlevoix, East Jordan, Ellsworth events

APPLY NOW

NEED A HOUSE?

Habitat for Humanity is seeking a Boyne City family for a new …

APPLY NOW

NEED A HOUSE?

Habitat for Humanity is seeking a Boyne City family for a new build this summer. The unit will be a duplex style home with three bedrooms. If you know of anyone who might qualify and is in need of a permanent home, call 582-7983 to see if you qualify.

SIGN UP NOW

YOUTH VOLLEYBALL CLUB

Avalanche Volleyball Club is a non-profit organization that looks to improve volleyball skills of young female athletes throughout Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet, and Otsego Counties. We are expanding into beach volleyball after a very successful first season on the court. Playing in the sand will improve an athlete’s agility, vertical jump, and other great hand-eye coordination skills. All information including schedule and location can be found in this link: avalanchevc.wufoo.com/forms/miifxbg0us7vl7

Apply by June 9

STEM Camp for Girls

The University of Michigan-Flint’s College of Arts & Sciences has announced a new two-day summer camp for girls interested in STEM subjects. UM-Flint GEMS: Girls in Engineering, Math, and Science will present a multi-faceted experience for participants, featuring hands-on activities and experiments led by university faculty.

Members of the camp can expect to learn about wildlife biology through animal tracking, computer science through robotics and programming, mathematics through origami, and more. UM-Flint GEMS is open to girls who will be in grades 7 through 9 in the 2017-18 academic year and will be held June 26 and 27.

Apply at umflint.edu/k12/GEMS or call (810) 762-5987. The fee is $100 per student and includes all activities, lunch, snack, soft drinks, and bottled water. Need-based scholarships are available. The application deadline is June 9.

June 10

CCA Paint Out!

The Charlevoix Circle of Arts will hold their annual Paint Out on Saturday June 10 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. when artists register to have their blank canvases stamped for a day of painting. As artists return to the Circle with their work, a “Wet Paint Sale” will be installed and paintings will be immediately for sale. This is where the fun really begins, when artists share stories of unexpected events and challenges that they have faced working from life as the day unfolded.

Patrons and artists alike are encouraged to save the date, make plans to join the Circle of Arts at 109 Clinton Street in the heart of downtown Charlevoix. Beginning at 6 pm awards will be presented to the artists, honoring their successes. More info at 547-3554 or charlevoixcircle.com.

June 12

Blood drives

The American Red Cross urges those who have never given blood before—as well as those who haven’t given recently—to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now and help sustain a sufficient community blood supply this summer.

Appointments can be scheduled by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities

Boyne Falls – 6/12/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Boyne Falls School, 01662 M-75 South

June 12-18

Boyne Appétit! Restaurant Week

Mark your calendars for Boyne Area Restaurant Week, June 12-18. This is your chance to try new restaurants and food products. Restaurants, bars, delis and sandwich shops will all be offering specials: Two-for-one prix fixe meals for under $35 at large restaurants and more great specials from the others.

June 12 – Aug. 31

Free meals for students

Free meals will be available to children 18 years of age and under or persons up to age 26 enrolled in an educational program for the mentally or physically disabled.

Meals will be provided at the site(s) listed below:

BOYNE FALLS PUBLIC SCHOOL

01662 M-75 South, Boyne Falls

Lunch will be served Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., June 12 through Aug. 31.

Boyne Valley Township Hall

2489 Railroad St. Boyne Falls, Lunch will be served Monday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., June 12 through August 31, 2017. Outdoor activities also provided

JUNE 14

SENIOR CENTER DINNERS

Boyne Area Senior Center, 411 Division In Boyne City; 582-6682 – Come Join Us For Wednesday Night Dinner. Dinner Is Served From 5 To 6 p.m. with music 5:30 – 7 p.m.

June 14th Baked Chicken Will Be Served

Music By Rusted Spurs

A 50/50 Drawing Will Be Held Each Week

Drawing At 6 p.m. Suggested Donation:

$3 For 60 And Over/$6 For Under 60

June 14 – Aug. 30

Music in the park

The Good Samaritan is proud to present Ellsworth “Music in the Park” starting June 14 – August 30, every Wednesday Night from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM. The Lake Street pavilion in scenic downtown Ellsworth will come alive every Wednesday with new performers each week. There will be food available for purchase at the event. Rain location will be at the Banks Township Hall. There is no fee to attend the show, just come enjoy and have fun!

June 17

ELLSWORTH PIG ROAST

Ellsworth will be sponsoring the 37th annual Pig Roast Parade on Saturday June 17, at 11 a.m. This year’s theme is Pure Ellsworth. Registration and line-up will take place at the Ellsworth Community Park and Pavilion, next to the Ellsworth Farmers Exchange garage, at the corner of Center and Lake Streets. Line-up begins at 9 a.m. We ask that all entries arrive no later than 10 a.m. so that we can complete the line-up and get information to the announcer. All types of entries are welcome including: bands, floats, queens, automobiles, horses, clowns, tractors, drill teams, bicycles, etc. No entry is too small or insignificant. No pre-registration is required, but if you have questions please contact Cindy Nutt at cindysnutts@yahoo.com.

June 22

Waterways & Wetlands workshop

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District Regulatory Office invites you to attend “Waterways, Wetlands, and You!” This event includes a brief presentation providing an overview of the Corps Regulatory Program. Topics include permit requirements for structures, work, and placement of dredged or fill material in wetlands and waterways; information on applying for permits; and services that the Corps Regulatory Office provides to the public. We will conduct an application workshop following the presentation. The workshop will provide information and tips on preparing a complete application and will provide you with the opportunity to meet with a Regulatory Project Manager to discuss proposed or completed projects.

Traverse City, Michigan – June 22, at 9 am

Grand Traverse County Governmental Center located at 400 Boardman Ave. in Traverse City. If you have any questions regarding the Corps Regulatory Outreach Program, please contact us by telephone at (313) 226-7495 or by e-mail at LRE_Reg_Outreach@usace.army.mil.

June 24

Free dental for veterans

On Saturday June 24, nearly 450 Aspen Dental practices will open their doors to provide free dental care for thousands of veterans across the nation. Local veterans can call 1-844-AspenHMM to schedule an appointment at a participating office in the Traverse City – Cadillac area. Appointments are required and available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Of the more than 21 million veterans across the U.S., fewer than 10 million are enrolled for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health benefits, which for many does not include dental care benefits, and more than 1.2 million lack health insurance altogether. The June 24 Day of Service will be Aspen Dental’s fourth annual, and is the largest single-day oral health initiative targeted at veterans. It’s part of Aspen Dental’s Healthy Mouth Movement, a community-giving initiative to deliver free dental care to veterans.

Events held at Aspen Dental

• Traverse City, MI (9:00 am – 3:00 pm)

• Gaylord, MI (9:00 am – 3:00 pm)

More info: HealthyMouthMovement.com

June 26

Rep. Cole visits area

State Rep. Triston Cole of Mancelona will host local office hours for the month of June.

Office hours give residents the opportunity to meet face-to-face with the representative and discuss any questions, concerns, or input regarding state government.

The representative will be available at the following times and locations:

Monday, June 26

Elk Rapids: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Elk Rapids Township Hall, 315 Bridge St.;

Ellsworth: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Banks Township Hall, 6520 Center St.; and

Charlevoix: 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Charlevoix City Hall, 210 State St.

Tuesday, June 27

Mancelona: 3 to 4 p.m. at Mancelona Township Offices, 9610 S. M 88 Highway.

No appointments are necessary to attend office hours. Those unable to attend may contact the representative by email at TristonCole@house.mi.gov or by calling 1-(855)-DIST-105.

Through June

Boyne Arts fundraiser

The Boyne Arts Collective is planning a fundraiser “Spring Petite Art Sale” at the gallery for May and June. It will showcase mini paintings 8” or less donated by member artists priced at $20 or less. Proceeds will be used to support the non-profit organization. The gallery displays mixed media paintings, pottery, jewelry, and carved wood pieces. The BAC is located in downtown Boyne City at 214 Water St.