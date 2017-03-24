Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Boyne Business After Hours at Pat O’Brien—in pictures

— March 24, 2017

The March Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event was hosted by Pat O’Brien & Associates Real Estate on March 16. This photo gallery shows some of the highlights from the business networking event. Photos by Chris Faulknor

  • Farm Bureau Insurance Agent Jodi Fritzche talks with City Manager Michael Cain about her new office on State Street.
  • Pat O'Brien celebrated St. Patrick's Day, also his birthday, early at his networking event.
  • Boyne City Harbormaster Barb Brooks and Castle Farms Event Manager Alissa Post
  • Bill Sommerfeldt pours wine for patrons.
  • Ruth Skop of Edward Jones, Bill Marshall of Chemical Bank
  • Jane Booze of Pat O’Brien & Associates

