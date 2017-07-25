Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Boyne area bone marrow drive fundraiser in honor of Braylan Blackwell

Boyne area bone marrow drive fundraiser in honor of Braylan Blackwell

— July 25, 2017

A local group is asking for help to raise money for a bone marrow drive in honor of Braylan Blackwell.

There will be orange and red roses available that Braylan will deliver for a minimum donation of $10 each in the Boyne Falls, Boyne City and East Jordan areas between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Wednesday Aug. 2.

Contact the fundraising group at (231) 549-2038 by Monday July 31 to make your donation and arrangements.

Surprise your loved one or treat yourself.

If you don’t know who to buy one for we would love to surprise people at the retirement communities or assisted living in our area.

The bone marrow drive in honor of Braylan Blackwell will be on Aug. 16 at Center of Attention Photography, 5 West Main St. in Boyne City from 6-8pm.

Roses are from Upsy-Daisy Floral and 100 percent of donations will go to Delete Blood Cancer for swab kits.

More information at https://www.dkms.org/

