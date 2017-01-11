Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Blood donations in Boyne, Charlevoix, Petoskey to help with shortage

— January 11, 2017

Red Cross issues an emergency call for blood and platelet donations during severe winter blood shortage; blood donations needed now to prevent delays in care for patients

The American Red Cross has a severe winter blood shortage and is issuing an emergency call for blood and platelet donors to make a donation appointment now and help save patient lives.

Hectic holiday schedules for many regular blood donors contributed to about 37,000 fewer donations in November and December than what was needed.

Snowstorms and severe weather have also impacted donations.

Nearly 100 blood drives were forced to cancel in December, resulting in more than 3,100 blood donations going uncollected.

“Blood and platelet donations are critically needed in the coming days so that patients can continue to receive the lifesaving treatments they are counting on,” said Todd Kulman, External Communications Manager of the Great Lakes Blood Services Region. “We encourage donors to invite a family member or friend to donate with them to help meet patient needs. Right now, blood and platelet donations are being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in.”

How to help
Find a blood donation opportunity and schedule an appointment to donate by using the free Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The Red Cross is extending hours at many donation sites for more donors to give blood or platelets. Overall, the Red Cross has added nearly 200 hours to blood donation centers and community blood drives across the country over the next few weeks.

Donation appointments and completion of a RapidPass online health history questionnaire are encouraged to help speed up the donation process.
“In about an hour, you can help save someone’s life. This simple act can have a profound impact on another human being,” said Kulman.

Who blood donations help
Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and patients receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease may all require blood to save their lives.

Donation opportunities
• Charlevoix
1/12/2017: 12 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Community Reformed Church, 100 Oak Street

• Boyne Falls
1/16/2017: 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Boyne Falls School, 01662 M-75 South / PO Box 356

• Petoskey
1/19/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., McLaren Northern Mich Foundation Building, 360 Connable

