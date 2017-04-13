Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Blood donation events in Charlevoix, Emmet counties

— April 13, 2017

Eligible blood donors of all blood types are encouraged to give blood through the American Red Cross this spring to help ensure a sufficient supply for hospital patients.

Donated blood is perishable and must constantly be replenished to keep up with hospital patient need.

Red blood cells are the blood component most frequently transfused by hospitals and must be used within 42 days of donation.

Eligible donors can give red blood cells through either a regular whole blood donation or a Power Red donation, where available.

Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact.

During this type of donation, red blood cells are separated from other blood components, and the plasma and platelets are safely and comfortably returned to the donor.

While donors of all blood types are encouraged to give blood, type O, A negative and B negative donors are urged to give Power Reds if they meet the additional eligibility criteria.

Whole blood can be donated every 56 days, up to six times a year, and Power Red donations may be made every 112 days, up to three times per year.

Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming opportunities

• Boyne City
4/24/2017: 11 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1303 Boyne Avenue

• Boyne Falls
4/25/2017: 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Boyne Falls School, 01662 M-75 South / PO Box 356

• Charlevoix
4/28/2017: 8:30 a.m. – 2:15 p.m., Charlevoix High School, 5200 Marion Center Rd.

• Petoskey
4/17/2017: 10 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., NCMC, 1515 Howard St.

4/20/2017: 7:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation Building, 360 Connable

2 p.m. – 5:45 p.m., Traverse City Elks Lodge 323, 625 Bay Street

