Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
October 13, 2017 - Health Dept. of Northwest Michigan to hold youth mental health first aid training in Charlevoix
October 13, 2017 - Baby Boomer Comedy Show in Petoskey benefits Char-Em United Way
October 13, 2017 - Petoskey temple to host Yale Strom and Hot Pstromi
October 11, 2017 - Boyne Monday Study Club welcomes guest speaker Mayor Tom Neidhamer
October 11, 2017 - Join McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation for breast cancer awareness
October 11, 2017 - Balance issues? Northern Michigan Sports Medicine Center of Boyne can help
October 11, 2017 - Affordable Health Screenings coming to Boyne City Oct. 27
October 11, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City Commission meeting synopses
October 11, 2017 - Charlevoix County courts cases and clerk filings
October 11, 2017 - Boyne Police incident reports Sept 25 – Oct. 1
October 11, 2017 - Four new plots of land donated to Little Traverse Conservancy
October 11, 2017 - Boyne Restaurant Week returns with tasty specials Oct. 16-22
October 10, 2017 - #424 Boyne City Gazette Oct. 11
October 10, 2017 - Charlevoix County approves $15 million budget for 2018
October 10, 2017 - Boyne City’s new museum planning nears end of first phase
October 6, 2017 - Boyne City works because Boyne City works together
October 6, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board, Sept. 27
October 6, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Notice of Election in Charlevoix County
October 6, 2017 - Boyne City Police incident reports Sept. 18-24
October 6, 2017 - Boyne police seek leads in school bomb threat case
Home / Events / Free / News / Baby Boomer Comedy Show in Petoskey benefits Char-Em United Way

Baby Boomer Comedy Show in Petoskey benefits Char-Em United Way

— October 13, 2017

Do you like clean, family-friendly comedy?

Join Char-Em United Way October 14th at 6:30pm for the Baby Boomer Comedy show in the Petoskey Middle School auditorium.

Clean comedy for people born before seat belts, safety helmets, and Facebook!

Kent Rader and Jan McInnis are both baby boomers who have spent the past 20 years performing for thousands of business groups, non-profit organizations and other professional events.

Their 90 minute show deals with a wide variety of issues that anyone can relate to: family, kids, work, do-it-yourself projects, dieting, aging and more.

Jan has been featured in the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post as one of the top convention comedians with a clean act, and Kent’s appropriate humor won the Branson Comedy Festival.

If you are not a baby boomer, don’t let that stop you from enjoying a fun night of comedy. This show has something for everyone, and has been a success with audiences of all ages.

Tickets for this event are $20 if you register early, or $25 at the door, so make sure to register at bit.ly/ceuwcomedyshow.

Kids under 16 get in free, and the show is completely clean and appropriate for all ages, so bring the whole family!

For more information about this event or Char-Em United Way call the office at 231-487-1006, or email vista@charemunitedway.org.

If you would like to help Char-Em United Way put on more events like this one you can visit our Volunteer Connections Website at charemunitedway.org and click the “volunteer” link.

Related Articles

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

October 2017
S M T W T F S
« Sep    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  