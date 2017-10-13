Baby Boomer Comedy Show in Petoskey benefits Char-Em United Way

Do you like clean, family-friendly comedy?

Join Char-Em United Way October 14th at 6:30pm for …

Do you like clean, family-friendly comedy?

Join Char-Em United Way October 14th at 6:30pm for the Baby Boomer Comedy show in the Petoskey Middle School auditorium.

Clean comedy for people born before seat belts, safety helmets, and Facebook!

Kent Rader and Jan McInnis are both baby boomers who have spent the past 20 years performing for thousands of business groups, non-profit organizations and other professional events.

Their 90 minute show deals with a wide variety of issues that anyone can relate to: family, kids, work, do-it-yourself projects, dieting, aging and more.

Jan has been featured in the Wall Street Journal and the Washington Post as one of the top convention comedians with a clean act, and Kent’s appropriate humor won the Branson Comedy Festival.

If you are not a baby boomer, don’t let that stop you from enjoying a fun night of comedy. This show has something for everyone, and has been a success with audiences of all ages.

Tickets for this event are $20 if you register early, or $25 at the door, so make sure to register at bit.ly/ceuwcomedyshow.

Kids under 16 get in free, and the show is completely clean and appropriate for all ages, so bring the whole family!

For more information about this event or Char-Em United Way call the office at 231-487-1006, or email vista@charemunitedway.org.

If you would like to help Char-Em United Way put on more events like this one you can visit our Volunteer Connections Website at charemunitedway.org and click the “volunteer” link.