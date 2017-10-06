Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Avalanche Preserve park improvements on agenda for Oct. 11 meeting

— October 6, 2017
The “Friends of Avalanche” will meet Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m. at the Avalanche warming house.
All those interested in Boyne City’s Avalanche Preserve are invited to attend.
Topics for the meeting include discussion of possible improvements to the base area of the park.
There will also be an update on the mountain bike trail construction from the Top of Michigan Mountain Bike Association.
While the purpose and focus of the Friends group continues to evolve, some of its activities include trail maintenance, signage, advocacy, building relationships between the park’s many user groups, and working with the City of Boyne City to assist with park improvements.
The Avalanche Mountain Preserve comprises 300-plus acres of woodland located within the City of Boyne City.
The area offers hiking, biking, cross-country skiing, ice skating, running, snowmobiling, disc golf, and archery.
For more information about the meeting, email friendsofavalanche@gmail.com.

