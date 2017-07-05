Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
July 5, 2017 - Boyne Police logs June 12-18
July 5, 2017 - 2017 Boyne Thunder July 7-8
July 5, 2017 - Attention collectors of antiques and unique items: American Pickers could be coming to Charlevoix County
July 5, 2017 - Boyne recreation projects in line for chunk of $9.9 million Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund moneys
July 5, 2017 - Charlevoix’s state legislators vote on senate office building sale, pain pill Rx, WWI Centennial commission, police sex with prostitutes
July 4, 2017 - Fourth of July 2017: Mackinac Bridge flies American flag for Independence Day
July 3, 2017 - #410 Boyne City Gazette July 5
June 30, 2017 - Boyne City High School band alumni needed to assist band camp
June 30, 2017 - Hestia Women’s Giving Circle empowers Emmet, Charlevoix women and girls
June 29, 2017 - Boyne City Police warn fireworks users to obey laws, ordinances
June 29, 2017 - Walloon Lake free mobile boat-wash July 1
June 28, 2017 - Boyne Police logs June 5-11
June 28, 2017 - Boyne City Independence Day celebration July 3-4
June 28, 2017 - Boyne’s Don Lockman inducted to Michigan Outdoor Hall of Fame
June 28, 2017 - Majesty and mystery of nature at Boyne’s Lifetree Café
June 28, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City hearing on Industrial Development District
June 28, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Transit hiring
June 28, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County summer tax deferment
June 28, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne USA meeting on hydroelectric project
June 28, 2017 - Charlevoix County legislators vote on switchblades, school funding, breathalyzers for minors
Home / Events / Featured / News / Region/State / Attention collectors of antiques and unique items: American Pickers could be coming to Charlevoix County

Attention collectors of antiques and unique items: American Pickers could be coming to Charlevoix County

— July 5, 2017

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz, and their team are excited to return to Michigan!

Show officials told the Boyne City Gazette they could be coming to Charlevoix County if there are large and interesting antiques and collectibles collections up for sale.

 

They plan to film episodes of the hit series AMERICAN PICKERS throughout the region in August 2017!

AMERICAN PICKERS is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique ‘picking’ on History.

The hit show follows Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques.

They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics.

Along the way, the Pickers want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items.

The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before.

They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.

AMERICAN PICKERS is looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure.

If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to:

americanpickers@cineflix.com
or call 855-OLD-RUST.
facebook: @GotAPick
New episodes air Mondays at 9pm EST on History.

 

Related Articles

Weather

68° F
Clear
Clear
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

2017 Boyne Summer Guide

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

July 2017
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  