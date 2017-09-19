Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Amy Wieland named Charlevoix County Commission on Aging Executive Director

— September 19, 2017

Charlevoix County resident Amy Wieland has been named the new executive director of the Charlevoix County Commission on Aging. 

Wieland replaces Shirley Gillespie, who retired in June.

 

In her new role, Wieland will be responsible for developing and overseeing the programs and services for the senior centers in Charlevoix, East Jordan, Boyne City and Beaver Island.

Joel Evans, the Chairman of the Charlevoix County Commissioners, said Wieland’s wide-ranging professional and volunteer experience make her a perfect fit for the job. 

“Amy’s creativity and strong communication skills will allow her to build upon the many services available at our senior centers and in the future for the COA,” said Evans. “She’s organized, efficient and dedicated to serving all of the aging community in Charlevoix County. We are fortunate to have Amy and look forward to all of the positive changes that will be coming to benefit our seniors.”

Wieland said increasing programs, events, activities, education and outreach are a priority along with increasing the availability of fresh and homemade foods at each of the senior center sites.  She also plans to add a monthly scheduled Veterans social time and lunch at each of the senior center locations following the format of the one already established at the Boyne Area Senior Center.

“The success of our senior centers and services relies on the entire aging community,” she said. “Without the senior’s participation and the community’s support, we cannot be the leaders in serving seniors. This support is vital to our success and I understand just how important it is to meet the various levels and needs of all of our aging community.”

Wieland most recently was the Executive Director of Hospice of Northwest Michigan for the last 3.5 years and has filled administrative positions within the health department for the past 14 years. She was a corporate insurance broker for Arthur J. Gallagher in New York for five years before that. She’s been active in local politics, business and volunteerism, including her membership in the Charlevoix Elks and the Charlevoix Rotary.

Wieland holds a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Fine Arts from the State University of New York. She and her husband, Tim Wieland, reside in Charlevoix.

 

