October 11, 2017

Affordable Health Screenings coming to Boyne City Oct. 27

— October 11, 2017

Residents living in and around the Boyne City, Michigan can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes, and other chronic, serious conditions with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.

First Presbyterian Church will host this community event on Oct. 27.

The site is located at 401 S Park St. in Boyne City.

Screenings can check for:

  • The level of plaque buildup in your arteries, related to risk for heart disease, stroke and overall vascular health.
  • HDL and LDL Cholesterol levels
  • Diabetes risk
  • Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis
  • Kidney and thyroid function, and more

Screenings are affordable, convenient and accessible for wheelchairs and those with trouble walking. Free parking is also available.

Packages start at $149, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors.

Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit our website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.

