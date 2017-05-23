Boyne Ramblers compete in regional track meet

The Boyne City Track teams competed at the MHSAA Region 30 meet on Friday hosted …

The Boyne City Track teams competed at the MHSAA Region 30 meet on Friday hosted by Mason County Central High School.

The Regional serves as the qualifier for the MHSAA State Meet.

“It was a great team effort with many of our girls running their best times despite the damp, chilly weather,” said Boyne City Ramblers Varsity Track Coach Andy Place. “We were very proud of all of our athletes, as they seem to be peaking at this critical time of the season.”

The boy’s team had one qualifier, as Jacob Ager won the Shot Put with a throw of 49’ 7”. The girls qualified 2 Relay teams and in 4 individual events.

Anna Harmeling won the Pole Vault at 10’ 6”. The 4x200M Relay team of Josee Behling, Alydia Cotton, Avery Stadt, and Yveloute Rea won in a time of 1:49.74.

The same group of girls also qualified in the 4x400M Relay by running under the State Qualifying mark.

The 4x400M Relay team finished 4th overall in a time of 4:19.03.

In addition, Yveloute Rea qualified in the 200M Dash finishing 2nd in a new personal record of 26.71 seconds. Josee Behling qualified by finishing 2nd in the 400M Dash in a time of 1:01.39.

Avery Stadt qualified on time as she ran 2:24.73 for the 800M Run, which was good for a 4th place finish.

The boys team finished 12th overall in the meet. Also scoring and earning Regional medals were Jacob Willson who finished 5th in the Pole Vault at 11’ 9”, Tarin Bell 6th place in the High Jump at 5’ 8”, and Jacob Ager threw a personal record in the Discus to finish 4th with a throw of 123’ 5”.

The boys had several other personal best performances.

The girls team finished 7th overall.

Also scoring and earning Regional medals besides the State Qualifiers were Alydia Cotton who finished 6th in the 300M Hurdles in 49.92, Grace Knitter 7th in the Pole Vault at 7’ 6”, Eleri Giem 8th in the High Jump at 4’ 7”, and the 4x100M Relay team of Kaylee Turnbull, Molly Day, Marissa Griffin, and Anna Harmeling who finished 7th in a time of 54.76.

The track teams run next in the LMC Championship Wednesday in Elk Rapids.