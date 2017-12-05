In The News
December 5, 2017 - #432 Boyne City Gazette Dec. 6
December 1, 2017 - Lon Kowalske of Boyne City guilty of child porn possession
December 1, 2017 - Gov. Rick Snyder: Michigan waters require increased safeguards from Enbridge Line 5
November 30, 2017 - Charlevoix County College Sports Digest
November 30, 2017 - Boyne City school board hears reading law, donations, hospitality program overview
November 29, 2017 - Boyne schools wants your input on 35 acres of land
November 28, 2017 - #431 Boyne City Gazette Nov. 29
November 28, 2017 - OBITUARY: Richard Vernard Fineout, Feb. 19, 1929 – Nov. 8, 2017
November 28, 2017 - Boyne City Commission meeting highlights
November 28, 2017 - Boyne Community Christmas program needs your help
November 20, 2017 - #430 Boyne City Gazette Nov.22
November 17, 2017 - Eyesore no more; Boyne City’s Chapp house demolished
November 17, 2017 - Charlevoix County’s state legislators vote on guns, Coast Guard, ice shanties and more
November 17, 2017 - Sen. Gary Peters working to strengthen Michigan defense industry, military
November 15, 2017 - Boyne Earlier Than The Bird shopping fun this Saturday
November 15, 2017 - Charlevoix County Veteran of the Month
November 15, 2017 - Boyne Falls school Veterans Day photo gallery
November 15, 2017 - Boyne planners look at burdensome zoning language
November 15, 2017 - Boyne City Police weekly reports Oct. 23-29
November 14, 2017 - #429 Boyne City Gazette Nov. 15
This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on the new quartet at the Charlevoix Circle of Arts, many photos and essays from the 12th Annual Eddie Essay Contest, a detailed look at the facts and rumors surrounding a local child pornography possession case, pictures from the holiday craft show and Boyne City Middle School Genius Day, a special Advent page, the latest news on local hospitals, courts and clerk filings, guest commentaries on sexual harassment and a new roadside drug testing program, and much more!

