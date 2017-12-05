#432 Boyne City Gazette Dec. 6— December 5, 2017
This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on the new quartet at the Charlevoix Circle of Arts, many photos and essays from the 12th Annual Eddie Essay Contest, a detailed look at the facts and rumors surrounding a local child pornography possession case, pictures from the holiday craft show and Boyne City Middle School Genius Day, a special Advent page, the latest news on local hospitals, courts and clerk filings, guest commentaries on sexual harassment and a new roadside drug testing program, and much more!
Weather Forecast
Winter Storm Warning
- Issued:
- 7:00 PM EST on December 06, 2017
- Expires:
- 4:00 PM EST on December 07, 2017
Wednesday
Snow
100%
Wednesday Night
Snow
100%
Thursday
Snow
80%
Thursday Night
Snow Showers
70%
