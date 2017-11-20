In The News
November 20, 2017 - #430 Boyne City Gazette Nov.22
November 17, 2017 - Eyesore no more; Boyne City’s Chapp house demolished
November 17, 2017 - Charlevoix County’s state legislators vote on guns, Coast Guard, ice shanties and more
November 17, 2017 - Sen. Gary Peters working to strengthen Michigan defense industry, military
November 15, 2017 - Boyne Earlier Than The Bird shopping fun this Saturday
November 15, 2017 - Charlevoix County Veteran of the Month
November 15, 2017 - Boyne Falls school Veterans Day photo gallery
November 15, 2017 - Boyne planners look at burdensome zoning language
November 15, 2017 - Boyne City Police weekly reports Oct. 23-29
November 14, 2017 - #429 Boyne City Gazette Nov. 15
November 14, 2017 - Nursing assistant hiring event at McLaren in Petoskey
November 9, 2017 - Boyne elementary pumpkin carving photo gallery
November 9, 2017 - Boyne Valley Catholic Community services
November 9, 2017 - Boyne Valley Garden Club Christmas wreath, garland sale
November 9, 2017 - Charlevoix to be recognized for entrepreneurial climate
November 8, 2017 - Veterans Day events around Charlevoix County
November 8, 2017 - Charlevoix County College Sports Digest
November 8, 2017 - Charlevoix County courts cases and clerk filings
November 8, 2017 - Boyne City voters choose new commissioners and education millage
November 7, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE – Boyne City Commission synopses
Home / Featured / Gazette / News / #430 Boyne City Gazette Nov.22

#430 Boyne City Gazette Nov.22

— November 20, 2017

Happy Thanksgiving!

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on the Boyne Thanksgiving celebrations and Christmas holiday kickoff, highlights from the most recent Boyne City Commission meeting, how to write letters to Santa and get a response, lots of photos from Boyne Meets Broadway and Earlier than the Bird, local opinions, cops & courts, Richard Fineout’s obituary, holiday church services, school news, and so much more!

Related Articles

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Wednesday
Overcast
10%
Overcast
Wednesday Night
Overcast
10%
Overcast
Thursday
Overcast
20%
Partly Cloudy
Thursday Night
Partly Cloudy
10%
Wunderground.com

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

November 2017
S M T W T F S
« Oct    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  