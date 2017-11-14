429 Boyne City Gazette Nov. 15

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on Boyne’s Earlier Than The Bird shopping event, some major cases in the local courts, an effort to fix overreaching zoning language, local opinions, a look at the Boyne City Police’s weekly incident reports, The Charlevoix County Veteran of the Month, public notices and classifieds, many photos from the numerous Veterans Day observances around the area, a big list of upcoming events, school and sports news, community briefs and so much more.

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on Boyne’s Earlier Than The Bird shopping event, some major cases in the local courts, an effort to fix overreaching zoning language, local opinions, a look at the Boyne City Police’s weekly incident reports, The Charlevoix County Veteran of the Month, public notices and classifieds, many photos from the numerous Veterans Day observances around the area, a big list of upcoming events, school and sports news, community briefs and so much more.