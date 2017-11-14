In The News
November 14, 2017 - #429 Boyne City Gazette Nov. 15
November 14, 2017 - Nursing assistant hiring event at McLaren in Petoskey
November 9, 2017 - Boyne elementary pumpkin carving photo gallery
November 9, 2017 - Boyne Valley Catholic Community services
November 9, 2017 - Boyne Valley Garden Club Christmas wreath, garland sale
November 9, 2017 - Charlevoix to be recognized for entrepreneurial climate
November 8, 2017 - Veterans Day events around Charlevoix County
November 8, 2017 - Charlevoix County College Sports Digest
November 8, 2017 - Charlevoix County courts cases and clerk filings
November 8, 2017 - Boyne City voters choose new commissioners and education millage
November 7, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE – Boyne City Commission synopses
November 7, 2017 - Boyne Holiday Guide 2017
November 7, 2017 - #428 Boyne City Gazette Nov. 8
November 7, 2017 - Hayes Township Camp Sea-Gull fundraiser meeting Nov. 8
November 1, 2017 - Education millage, city commission top Boyne City ballot Nov. 7
November 1, 2017 - Boyne City Police logs Oct. 2-8
November 1, 2017 - Michigan gubernatorial candidate Todd Schleiger’s running mate David Lillis has Boyne City connection
November 1, 2017 - Raises, body cams, demolition, water main top Boyne City Commission meeting
November 1, 2017 - 2017 Business Expo and Taste of Boyne
October 31, 2017 - #427 Boyne City Gazette Nov. 1
Home / Featured / Gazette / News / #429 Boyne City Gazette Nov. 15

#429 Boyne City Gazette Nov. 15

— November 14, 2017

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on Boyne’s Earlier Than The Bird shopping event, some major cases in the local courts, an effort to fix overreaching zoning language, local opinions, a look at the Boyne City Police’s weekly incident reports, The Charlevoix County Veteran of the Month, public notices and classifieds, many photos from the numerous Veterans Day observances around the area, a big list of upcoming events, school and sports news, community briefs and so much more.

