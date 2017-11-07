Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
November 8, 2017 - Veterans Day events around Charlevoix County
November 8, 2017 - Charlevoix County College Sports Digest
November 8, 2017 - Charlevoix County courts cases and clerk filings
November 8, 2017 - Boyne City voters choose new commissioners and education millage
November 7, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE – Boyne City Commission synopses
November 7, 2017 - Boyne Holiday Guide 2017
November 7, 2017 - #428 Boyne City Gazette Nov. 8
November 7, 2017 - Hayes Township Camp Sea-Gull fundraiser meeting Nov. 8
November 1, 2017 - Education millage, city commission top Boyne City ballot Nov. 7
November 1, 2017 - Boyne City Police logs Oct. 2-8
November 1, 2017 - Michigan gubernatorial candidate Todd Schleiger’s running mate David Lillis has Boyne City connection
November 1, 2017 - Raises, body cams, demolition, water main top Boyne City Commission meeting
November 1, 2017 - 2017 Business Expo and Taste of Boyne
October 31, 2017 - #427 Boyne City Gazette Nov. 1
October 25, 2017 - Boyne City to hold public hearings on water extension special assessment
October 25, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County election notices
October 25, 2017 - OBITUARY: Helen Anne Thurston – March 1, 1923 – Oct. 13, 2017
October 25, 2017 - LETTER TO THE EDITOR: We need God more than ever
October 25, 2017 - Boyne City Police incident reports Oct. 2-8
October 25, 2017 - Boyne City remembers Fr. Francis Partridge
#428 Boyne City Gazette Nov. 8

November 7, 2017

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features news on another local with political ambitions, info on Veterans Day observances and events around Charlevoix County, an update on the proposed plan to extend city water service in Boyne, a preview of the upcoming historical presentation regarding Boyne City’s founders, so many community photos—from Halloween to the Boyne Business Expo—guest commentary from Sen. Wayne Schmidt and gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer, lots of court news, a look at how your state legislators voted recently, important public notices, our big Health & Welness section, the Charlevoix County College Sports Digest, and so much more!

