#428 Boyne City Gazette Nov. 8— November 7, 2017
This week’s Boyne City Gazette features news on another local with political ambitions, info on Veterans Day observances and events around Charlevoix County, an update on the proposed plan to extend city water service in Boyne, a preview of the upcoming historical presentation regarding Boyne City’s founders, so many community photos—from Halloween to the Boyne Business Expo—guest commentary from Sen. Wayne Schmidt and gubernatorial candidate Gretchen Whitmer, lots of court news, a look at how your state legislators voted recently, important public notices, our big Health & Welness section, the Charlevoix County College Sports Digest, and so much more!
Related Articles
-
-
Charlevoix County College Sports DigestNovember 8, 2017
-
Charlevoix County courts cases and clerk filingsNovember 8, 2017
-
Boyne City voters choose new commissioners and education millageNovember 8, 2017
-
PUBLIC NOTICE – Boyne City Commission synopsesNovember 7, 2017
CONTACT US
(231) 582-2799
EXT 1 - Subscriptions | Ads | Circulation
EXT 2 - News
email: editor@boynegazette.com
Entertainment
Past Stories
Categories
- Chris Faulknor's Two Cents (21)
- Editorial Cartoons (9)
- Events (316)
- Featured (1,069)
- Free (784)
- Gazette (111)
- Inside the Newsroom (6)
- News (2,712)
- Newsroom (7)
- Notices (58)
- Obits (74)
- OP-ED (105)
- Photo Galleries (78)
- Region/State (193)
- Sports (46)