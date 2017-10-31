427 Boyne City Gazette Nov. 1

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features news from the Boyne City Commission, a look at this year’s Tribute Award Winners, reminders on the major choices before Boyne voters in the upcoming general election, and an interview with a former local in the political race for Michigan’s next governor. Plus, we have the local police beat, a look at how your state legislators recently voted, the obituary for Ralph Edward Beyer, public notices and classifieds, and tons of community photos. Be sure to check out the two-page special section for the Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce Business Expo & Taste of Boyne … complete with a map of booths. Also, take a look at our sports photos and stories, students of the week, Boyne’s Quiz Bowl winners, and so much more!

