Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
October 10, 2017 - #424 Boyne City Gazette Oct. 11
October 10, 2017 - Charlevoix County approves $15 million budget for 2018
October 10, 2017 - Boyne City’s new museum planning nears end of first phase
October 6, 2017 - Boyne City works because Boyne City works together
October 6, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Board, Sept. 27
October 6, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Notice of Election in Charlevoix County
October 6, 2017 - Boyne City Police incident reports Sept. 18-24
October 6, 2017 - Boyne police seek leads in school bomb threat case
October 6, 2017 - Avalanche Preserve park improvements on agenda for Oct. 11 meeting
October 5, 2017 - Post Office soon to release #HockeyStamps
October 5, 2017 - Photo gallery of Boyne City tennis vs. Glen Lake
October 5, 2017 - Boyne Harvest Festival photo gallery
October 5, 2017 - Boyne City Rocks paint party and fundraiser photos
October 3, 2017 - #423 Boyne City Gazette Oct. 4
October 3, 2017 - Boyne City High School homecoming candidates and spirit week activities
October 3, 2017 - Coffee with Boyne schools super’ Pat Little
September 29, 2017 - McLaren Northern Michigan needle drop-offs
September 29, 2017 - Boyne museum design presentation Oct. 4
September 29, 2017 - Help keep Boyne’s little ones warm in winter with Eta Nu’s Dress for Chill
September 29, 2017 - MI News 26 looks to launch Northern Michigan based national news station
Home / Featured / Gazette / News / #424 Boyne City Gazette Oct. 11

#424 Boyne City Gazette Oct. 11

— October 10, 2017

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on the latest concerning the new Boyne City museum, a detailed look at next year’s county budget, info on Boyne Restaurant Week, how to reserve a booth for the Boyne Business Expo & Taste of Boyne, a couple of interesting guest commentaries, cops and courts, a reminder about the big Boyne City Commission candidate forum coming up on Oct. 18, an obituary for Emily Chmielewski, plus lots of business news, important public notices, classifieds, photos from all sorts of community events … including Charlevoix Business Breakfast, Boyne Homecoming, and our monthly Health & Wellness section packed with stories on balance, breast cancer awareness, affordable health screenings, flu shots, osteoporosis, balance and more!

Related Articles

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

October 2017
S M T W T F S
« Sep    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  