422 Boyne City Gazette Sept. 27

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on the new Charlevoix COA director, a public forum on the state of auto insurance hosted by Rep. Triston Cole, details on Boyne City’s annual harvest festival, fun with the Breezeway color tour, info on the upcoming Boyne State of the Community Luncheon, and details on two important meetings—a public hearing on plans for Camp Sea-Gull, and a voter rights informational session hosted by the ACLU. Plus, we have community photos on all sorts of events, from the rock-painting fundraiser to Business After Hours. Also look out for lots of public notices, local opinions, cops & courts, classifieds, sports, events off all types for just about anyone’s interests, and so much more!

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on the new Charlevoix COA director, a public forum on the state of auto insurance hosted by Rep. Triston Cole, details on Boyne City’s annual harvest festival, fun with the Breezeway color tour, info on the upcoming Boyne State of the Community Luncheon, and details on two important meetings—a public hearing on plans for Camp Sea-Gull, and a voter rights informational session hosted by the ACLU. Plus, we have community photos on all sorts of events, from the rock-painting fundraiser to Business After Hours. Also look out for lots of public notices, local opinions, cops & courts, classifieds, sports, events off all types for just about anyone’s interests, and so much more!