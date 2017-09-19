Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
Featured / Gazette / News / #421 Boyne City Gazette Sept. 20

#421 Boyne City Gazette Sept. 20

September 19, 2017

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on the annual CROP Walk to fight hunger, the Charlevoix Area Humane Society’s biggest yearly fundraiser Dining for Paws, a look at Bob Mathers Ford’s hundred-year anniversary, a new survey which shows Charlevoix County as one of the healthiest places to live, and coverage of the most recent Boyne City Commission meeting—which included discussions on medical marijuana facilities, a potential special assessment for a waterline, airplane hangar fees, and a new sculpture slated for Old City Park.

Plus, we have all the usual favorites like cops and courts, local opinions, the Veteran of the Month feature, classifieds and public notices, and our big full-color section dedicated to the Boyne City Fire Department and its upcoming Country Music Spectacular which raises funds for the department.

We also have a full events section, sports stories and photos, and a whole lot of pictures of the mini cheerleader clinic held for younger girls at last Friday’s football game.

