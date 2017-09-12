420 Boyne City Gazette Sept. 13

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features pictures from the first day of school, the Horton …

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features pictures from the first day of school, the Horton Bay Bridge Walk, and Labor Day Drag Races. Our top stories of the week include information on the upcoming Boyne City Commission Candidate Forum sponsored by the Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce and the Boyne City Gazette. Also you’ll find a story on a new pilot program to collect data along the Boyne River. The big story of the week is an indepth look at the Charlevoix teacher accused of inappropriately touching two students. Plus, you’ll find the usual cops and courts, local opinions, classifieds, a tribute to U.S. Constitution Day, information on an upcoming coffee and doughnuts chat with Boyne City Gazette Publisher Chris Faulknor, a look at how your state legislators are voting, and our two-page health and wellness section complete with tips and upcoming health events. We also have pictures from last week’s soccer and volleyball games, plus a whole lot more!