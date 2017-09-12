Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
September 13, 2017 - Boyne City man, who teaches in Charlevoix, accused of fondling two Round Lake Education Center students
September 13, 2017 - Boyne Police logs Aug. 28 – Sept. 3
September 13, 2017 - Charlevoix County courts and clerk filings
September 13, 2017 - Northern Michigan Public Health Alliance leaders survey local progress
September 13, 2017 - You can help collect data for Boyne River forecast
September 13, 2017 - Boyne City Commission candidate forum set for Oct. 18
September 12, 2017 - #420 Boyne City Gazette Sept. 13
September 7, 2017 - Boyne Police activity Aug. 21-27
September 7, 2017 - Sen. Schmidt warns Charlevoix County drivers to beware of credit card skimmers
September 7, 2017 - Volunteers needed for Char-Em United Way Season of Caring
September 7, 2017 - First phase of Boyne pavilion approved at $244k
September 7, 2017 - Rep. Cole: more funds for schools; Boyne City’s estimated share is $275,000
September 7, 2017 - OBITUARY: Sally Ann Parish April 5, 1939 – Aug. 25, 2017
September 7, 2017 - Great Lakes Energy People Fund accepting grant proposals
September 7, 2017 - Volunteers needed for river, creek monitoring in Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet, Cheboygan
September 5, 2017 - #419 Boyne City Gazette Sept. 6
September 1, 2017 - Tonight! Don’t miss the final Boyne Stroll the Streets of 2017
August 30, 2017 - Boyne City Labor Day Weekend events
August 30, 2017 - Boyne City Hall open house Friday Sept. 1
August 30, 2017 - Boyne City just gets better and better
#420 Boyne City Gazette Sept. 13

#420 Boyne City Gazette Sept. 13

— September 12, 2017

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features pictures from the first day of school, the Horton Bay Bridge Walk, and Labor Day Drag Races. Our top stories of the week include information on the upcoming Boyne City Commission Candidate Forum sponsored by the Boyne Area Chamber of Commerce and the Boyne City Gazette. Also you’ll find a story on a new pilot program to collect data along the Boyne River. The big story of the week is an indepth look at the Charlevoix teacher accused of inappropriately touching two students. Plus, you’ll find the usual cops and courts, local opinions, classifieds, a tribute to U.S. Constitution Day, information on an upcoming coffee and doughnuts chat with Boyne City Gazette Publisher Chris Faulknor, a look at how your state legislators are voting, and our two-page health and wellness section complete with tips and upcoming health events. We also have pictures from last week’s soccer and volleyball games, plus a whole lot more!

