#418 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 30— August 29, 2017
This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on the new plan for the Boyne City Veterans Park pavilion, photos from last week’s varsity football game which include the honoring of former coach Dave Bricker, a look at all the upcoming Labor Day Weekend fun in Boyne City, tons of community photos, classifieds, the police beat, and so much more!
