#417 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 23— August 23, 2017
This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on the recent passing of Gordon Lambie, community photos from the Boyne Arts Collective’s retreat and the Boyne Catholic Community Parish Festival. We have an in-depth look at the latest allegations of misuse of the county’s credit by the Charlevoix County Prosecutor Allen Telgenhof. Plus, look for our five-page full-color Ramblers fall sports preview. Also this week you’ll find your usual staples of cops and courts, business and classifieds, lots of community events coming up, local opinions, and so much more!