Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
August 25, 2017 - Charlevoix Prosecutor Allen Telgenhof investigated by Michigan State Police for credit card use
August 23, 2017 - Boyne Valley Catholic Community Parish Festival in photos
August 23, 2017 - Boyne City Ramblers Fall Sports Preview 2017
August 23, 2017 - Boyne Arts Collective artist retreat in photos
August 23, 2017 - Boyne Gazette serving you for eight years and counting
August 23, 2017 - Boyne Police incident reports July 31 – Aug. 6
August 23, 2017 - Boyne says goodbye to Gordon Lambie
August 23, 2017 - #417 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 23
August 17, 2017 - OBITUARY – Gordon Lambie, 85, Boyne City
August 16, 2017 - Charlevoix County Veteran of the Month Ralph Kitson Jr. of Boyne
August 16, 2017 - Boyne Police logs July 24-30
August 16, 2017 - Should public art be by local artists? Boyne officials discuss
August 16, 2017 - BOYNE CITY: Great Lakes Energy will be more than 50% green by early 2018
August 16, 2017 - #416 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 16
August 16, 2017 - Memorial service for Bob McGarva in Boyne City, Aug. 21
August 9, 2017 - Boyne City Ramblers football season kickoff celebration
August 9, 2017 - Boyne Falls Polish Festival photo gallery
August 9, 2017 - Boyne City Police logs July 17-23
August 9, 2017 - Boyne trails celebration Saturday Aug. 26
August 9, 2017 - Were you a Northern Michigan teen in the 1960s? Club Ponytail reunion planned
Home / Featured / Gazette / News / #417 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 23

#417 Boyne City Gazette Aug. 23

— August 23, 2017

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on the recent passing of Gordon Lambie, community photos from the Boyne Arts Collective’s retreat and the Boyne Catholic Community Parish Festival. We have an in-depth look at the latest allegations of misuse of the county’s credit by the Charlevoix County Prosecutor Allen Telgenhof. Plus, look for our five-page full-color Ramblers fall sports preview. Also this week you’ll find your usual staples of cops and courts, business and classifieds, lots of community events coming up, local opinions, and so much more!

Related Articles

Weather

57° F
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

2017 Boyne Summer Guide

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

August 2017
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  