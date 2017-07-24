#413 Boyne City Gazette July 26— July 24, 2017
This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on Boyne Falls Polish Festival, Charlevoix Area Humane …
This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on Boyne Falls Polish Festival, Charlevoix Area Humane Society’s Woofstock fundraising event, the Northern Michigan Antique Flywheelers Club’s annual four-day festival for the whole family, a catamaran regatta looking for participants, help for three local families looking to buy a home, local opinions, the latest Boyne City Police logs, community photos and news and so much more!
July 25 home ownership fair in Boyne CityJuly 18, 2017
