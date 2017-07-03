Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
July 4, 2017 - Fourth of July 2017: Mackinac Bridge flies American flag for Independence Day
July 3, 2017 - #410 Boyne City Gazette July 5
June 30, 2017 - Boyne City High School band alumni needed to assist band camp
June 30, 2017 - Hestia Women’s Giving Circle empowers Emmet, Charlevoix women and girls
June 29, 2017 - Boyne City Police warn fireworks users to obey laws, ordinances
June 29, 2017 - Walloon Lake free mobile boat-wash July 1
June 28, 2017 - Boyne Police logs June 5-11
June 28, 2017 - Boyne City Independence Day celebration July 3-4
June 28, 2017 - Boyne’s Don Lockman inducted to Michigan Outdoor Hall of Fame
June 28, 2017 - Majesty and mystery of nature at Boyne’s Lifetree Café
June 28, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne City hearing on Industrial Development District
June 28, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County Transit hiring
June 28, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Charlevoix County summer tax deferment
June 28, 2017 - PUBLIC NOTICE: Boyne USA meeting on hydroelectric project
June 28, 2017 - Charlevoix County legislators vote on switchblades, school funding, breathalyzers for minors
June 28, 2017 - Charlevoix County clerk and court filings
June 26, 2017 - #409 Boyne City Gazette June 28
June 22, 2017 - Hospice Celebration of Life & Memorial Service for all June 25
June 22, 2017 - Communicating with pets at Boyne Lifetree
June 22, 2017 - East Jordan Freedom Festival June 27 – July 2
Home / Featured / Gazette / News / #410 Boyne City Gazette July 5

#410 Boyne City Gazette July 5

— July 3, 2017

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on the major moneys which are on their way to being allocated to Charlevoix County recreation projects, a big story on the local natural resources survey results, a call for unique antiques by the American Pickers television show, all you need to know for this week’s upcoming Boyne Thunder weekend, plus local opinions, cops and courts, how your legislators voted recently, important public notices which may affect you, listings of local events, plenty of community photos and so much more!

Related Articles

Weather

70° F
Clear
Clear
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

2017 Boyne Summer Guide

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

July 2017
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  