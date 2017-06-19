Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
#408 Boyne City Gazette June 21

— June 19, 2017

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on the Boyne City Public Schools 2017-2018 budget, the new judge replacing retiring Judge Mulhauser, Char-Em United Way’s Day of Action, the Walkabout Sculpture Show, letters from our readers regarding the danger of water balloons in the river and a plea for help for housing for visiting singers, the latest on how Charlevoix County’s legislators Schmidt and Cole voted down in Lansing, news about jury duty pay, a scam going around, and the right-to-carry legislation push, lots of tips on how to reduce summer stress and deal with a loved one afflicted with Alzheimer’s disease, so many community photos and events listings, and lots more!

