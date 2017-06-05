Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
June 5, 2017 - #406 Boyne City Gazette June 7
June 1, 2017 - Boyne City facilities tour photo gallery
June 1, 2017 - Boyne EMS, city hall project update with photo tour
May 31, 2017 - Sports expo fundraiser for Charlevoix pool
May 31, 2017 - Boyne City to begin street work in six locations
May 31, 2017 - Boyne theater, Paga Dentistry get Main Street facade grants
May 31, 2017 - Boyne Police activity May 8-14
May 31, 2017 - Two Boyne history events feature the White family
May 31, 2017 - Votes of Charlevoix County’s state legislators Schmidt, Cole
May 30, 2017 - #405 Boyne City Gazette May 31
May 26, 2017 - 2017 Boyne Mushroom Festival in photos
May 23, 2017 - Boyne Ramblers compete in regional track meet
May 23, 2017 - Mike Long arrested in graffiti protest over liquor license at Boyne Family Fare
May 23, 2017 - Boyne Police logs May 1-7
May 23, 2017 - Charlevoix County clerk filings and court cases
May 23, 2017 - GLE People Fund donates $56,072 to local charitable groups
May 23, 2017 - Boyne City versus Flushing in Quiz Central semifinal
May 22, 2017 - #404 Boyne City Gazette May 24
May 17, 2017 - How Charlevoix County’s state legislators voted
May 17, 2017 - Boyne community center fundraiser features Tom Jones, Cher, Roy Orbison, Rod Stewart tributes
Home / Featured / Gazette / News / #406 Boyne City Gazette June 7

#406 Boyne City Gazette June 7

— June 5, 2017

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features our big full-color senior photo section with graduates from Boyne City Public Schools, Concord Academy Boyne, and Boyne Falls Public School. We also have stories on the new fishing pier in Boyne, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate headlining the Dems monthly meeting, a story featuring local opinions on Lt. Gov. Brian Calley’s initiative to change the Michigan legislature from full-time to part-time. You will also find letters to the editor, cops and courts, how your legislators voted recently, community photos, poems from Concord Academy’s fourth-graders, and much more!

