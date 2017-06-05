406 Boyne City Gazette June 7

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features our big full-color senior photo section with graduates from Boyne City Public Schools, Concord Academy Boyne, and Boyne Falls Public School. We also have stories on the new fishing pier in Boyne, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate headlining the Dems monthly meeting, a story featuring local opinions on Lt. Gov. Brian Calley’s initiative to change the Michigan legislature from full-time to part-time. You will also find letters to the editor, cops and courts, how your legislators voted recently, community photos, poems from Concord Academy’s fourth-graders, and much more!

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features our big full-color senior photo section with graduates from Boyne City Public Schools, Concord Academy Boyne, and Boyne Falls Public School. We also have stories on the new fishing pier in Boyne, a Democratic gubernatorial candidate headlining the Dems monthly meeting, a story featuring local opinions on Lt. Gov. Brian Calley’s initiative to change the Michigan legislature from full-time to part-time. You will also find letters to the editor, cops and courts, how your legislators voted recently, community photos, poems from Concord Academy’s fourth-graders, and much more!