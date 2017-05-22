Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
May 23, 2017 - Boyne Ramblers compete in regional track meet
May 23, 2017 - Mike Long arrested in graffiti protest over liquor license at Boyne Family Fare
May 23, 2017 - Boyne Police logs May 1-7
May 23, 2017 - Charlevoix County clerk filings and court cases
May 23, 2017 - GLE People Fund donates $56,072 to local charitable groups
May 23, 2017 - Boyne City versus Flushing in Quiz Central semifinal
May 22, 2017 - #404 Boyne City Gazette May 24
May 17, 2017 - How Charlevoix County’s state legislators voted
May 17, 2017 - Boyne community center fundraiser features Tom Jones, Cher, Roy Orbison, Rod Stewart tributes
May 17, 2017 - Youth orchestra to play Harry Potter, Tchaikovsky, and other favorites in Boyne
May 17, 2017 - Waterfront landscaping—many approaches to protecting our lake
May 17, 2017 - Boyne officials talk city hall furnishings, Boyne Valley Trail, Open Space appraisal, voting equipment
May 17, 2017 - Boyne City Police logs April 24-30
May 17, 2017 - Charlevoix County Veteran of the Month Karl Bergmann
May 17, 2017 - Boyne City 57th National Morel Mushroom Festival
May 15, 2017 - #403 Boyne City Gazette May 17
May 10, 2017 - 2017 guide to summer events in and around Boyne City
May 10, 2017 - Boyne Ride of Silence May 17
May 10, 2017 - Leon Jarema award ceremony at Boyne airport tonight
May 10, 2017 - Fifth-grader Boyne Kiwanis Eddie Essay winners, honorable mentions
#404 Boyne City Gazette May 24

#404 Boyne City Gazette May 24

— May 22, 2017

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on the rather public protest by Michael Long at Boyne City Family Fare supermarket on Sunday, plus information on the upcoming Breezeway garage sales and Hearse cruise, Ramblers track meet results, a look at the sixth year of the Leadership Charlevoix County program, the latest cops and courts information from around the county, how Charlevoix County’s state legislators voted on new bills recently, classifieds and public notices you won’t want to miss, Memorial Day observance information for Boyne and EJ, a preview of summer events, more photos than you can shake a morel mushroom at, and still so much more!
Subscribe today by calling Chris at (231) 582-2799

