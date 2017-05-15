Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
May 15, 2017 - #403 Boyne City Gazette May 17
May 10, 2017 - 2017 guide to summer events in and around Boyne City
May 10, 2017 - Boyne Ride of Silence May 17
May 10, 2017 - Leon Jarema award ceremony at Boyne airport tonight
May 10, 2017 - Fifth-grader Boyne Kiwanis Eddie Essay winners, honorable mentions
May 10, 2017 - Boyne Valley Lions Club turns 50
May 10, 2017 - Boyne City historic theater restoration could cost $1.2 million
May 10, 2017 - Boyne Police activity April 17-24
May 8, 2017 - #402 Boyne City Gazette May 10
May 3, 2017 - Historic Boyne Theater plan revealed
May 3, 2017 - Five vie for three Boyne City Commission seats
May 3, 2017 - Help Relay for Life; meeting May 10 at Boyne Eagles
May 3, 2017 - Charlevoix’s state legislators vote on police sex with prostitutes, direct energy devices, millionaire parties and more
May 3, 2017 - Charlevoix County clerks and courts filings
May 3, 2017 - Obituary: Betty Lou Pettis March 26, 1932 – April 23, 2017
May 3, 2017 - Charlevoix County College Sports Digest
May 1, 2017 - #401 Boyne City Gazette May 1
April 26, 2017 - PHOTO GALLERY: Boyne high school students learn interview skills
April 26, 2017 - Boyne theater plans revealed at April 29 humane society auction, history preservation observance
April 26, 2017 - Charlevoix County’s state legislators vote on switchblade law, scooters, school debt payment, property transfer tax
Home / Featured / Gazette / News / #403 Boyne City Gazette May 17

#403 Boyne City Gazette May 17

— May 15, 2017

Happy 57th National Morel Mushroom Festival! This week’s Boyne City Gazette features the full events listings for the mushroom fest in addition to stories on the upcoming Boyne County Community Center fundraiser show, a look at the Boyne City Commission’s most recent meeting wherein city officials discussed the Boyne Valley Trail, new voting equipment, a second appraisal for the 475 North Lake St. Open Space property, a look at an upcoming strings concert at the Boyne Performing Arts Center, more community photos than you can shake a morel mushroom at, Ben’s take on Sen. Schmidt’s proposal to allow people as young as 18 to carry concealed pistols, the Charlevoix County Veteran of the Month, a huge number of upcoming events info, and did we mention so many community photos? You’ll find pictures of Concord Academy Boyne’s version of Oklahoma!, a preschool picnic, Veterans Appreciation Day, Robotics Day at the library, art night at the high school, Leon Jarema’s award ceremony, and much more!

Related Articles

Weather

63° F
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

May 2017
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Welcome!

Most of the content on our website is premium content intended for our subscribers.

If you are a current print subscriber, access to our website is free of charge. Click here to learn how to activate your membership.

If you are not currently a subscriber and would like access to our website. click here

If you have any questions or need help, please contact Chris at (231) 582-2799