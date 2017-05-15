#403 Boyne City Gazette May 17— May 15, 2017
Happy 57th National Morel Mushroom Festival! This week’s Boyne City Gazette features the full events listings for the mushroom fest in addition to stories on the upcoming Boyne County Community Center fundraiser show, a look at the Boyne City Commission’s most recent meeting wherein city officials discussed the Boyne Valley Trail, new voting equipment, a second appraisal for the 475 North Lake St. Open Space property, a look at an upcoming strings concert at the Boyne Performing Arts Center, more community photos than you can shake a morel mushroom at, Ben’s take on Sen. Schmidt’s proposal to allow people as young as 18 to carry concealed pistols, the Charlevoix County Veteran of the Month, a huge number of upcoming events info, and did we mention so many community photos? You’ll find pictures of Concord Academy Boyne’s version of Oklahoma!, a preschool picnic, Veterans Appreciation Day, Robotics Day at the library, art night at the high school, Leon Jarema’s award ceremony, and much more!