Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
In The News
May 8, 2017 - #402 Boyne City Gazette May 10
May 3, 2017 - Historic Boyne Theater plan revealed
May 3, 2017 - Five vie for three Boyne City Commission seats
May 3, 2017 - Help Relay for Life; meeting May 10 at Boyne Eagles
May 3, 2017 - Charlevoix’s state legislators vote on police sex with prostitutes, direct energy devices, millionaire parties and more
May 3, 2017 - Charlevoix County clerks and courts filings
May 3, 2017 - Obituary: Betty Lou Pettis March 26, 1932 – April 23, 2017
May 3, 2017 - Charlevoix County College Sports Digest
May 1, 2017 - #401 Boyne City Gazette May 1
April 26, 2017 - PHOTO GALLERY: Boyne high school students learn interview skills
April 26, 2017 - Boyne theater plans revealed at April 29 humane society auction, history preservation observance
April 26, 2017 - Charlevoix County’s state legislators vote on switchblade law, scooters, school debt payment, property transfer tax
April 26, 2017 - Taking stock on the Boyne City Gazette 400th newspaper
April 26, 2017 - Boyne City community cleanup Saturday May 6
April 26, 2017 - Boyne City 2017-2018 municipal budget notice
April 26, 2017 - Boyne City grad Tim Wellert heads eastern operations for int’l engineering firm
April 26, 2017 - Boyne high school hosts industrial arts competition
April 26, 2017 - Boyne Open Space park could cost locals $1.7 million
April 26, 2017 - Boyne Little League to celebrate 60 years with parade, opening day fun
April 24, 2017 - #400 Boyne City Gazette April 26
Home / Featured / Gazette / News / #402 Boyne City Gazette May 10

#402 Boyne City Gazette May 10

— May 8, 2017

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features the annual spring Boyne Kiwanis Eddie Essay contest results along with all the winning essays and many photos of the event, coverage of the Boyne Valley Lions Club’s 50th anniversary celebration, information on Charlevoix County’s two new assistant prosecutors, a local pilot about to receive a major award, the latest look at Boyne City Police Department activity, a peek at the 2017 Boyne Summer events guide, lots of local health news and tips to keep you in tiptop shape, the students of the week, important public notices you should see, so many community photos, and much more!

Related Articles

Weather

57° F
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

Entertainment

This Week’s Gazette

Past Stories

Categories

May 2017
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Welcome!

Most of the content on our website is premium content intended for our subscribers.

If you are a current print subscriber, access to our website is free of charge. Click here to learn how to activate your membership.

If you are not currently a subscriber and would like access to our website. click here

If you have any questions or need help, please contact Chris at (231) 582-2799