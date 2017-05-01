Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
May 1, 2017 - #401 Boyne City Gazette May 1
April 26, 2017 - PHOTO GALLERY: Boyne high school students learn interview skills
April 26, 2017 - Boyne theater plans revealed at April 29 humane society auction, history preservation observance
April 26, 2017 - Charlevoix County’s state legislators vote on switchblade law, scooters, school debt payment, property transfer tax
April 26, 2017 - Taking stock on the Boyne City Gazette 400th newspaper
April 26, 2017 - Boyne City community cleanup Saturday May 6
April 26, 2017 - Boyne City 2017-2018 municipal budget notice
April 26, 2017 - Boyne City grad Tim Wellert heads eastern operations for int’l engineering firm
April 26, 2017 - Boyne high school hosts industrial arts competition
April 26, 2017 - Boyne Open Space park could cost locals $1.7 million
April 26, 2017 - Boyne Little League to celebrate 60 years with parade, opening day fun
April 24, 2017 - #400 Boyne City Gazette April 26
April 18, 2017 - Charlevoix County College Sports Digest
April 18, 2017 - Charlevoix County veteran Annalane Marie Groenink featured
April 18, 2017 - Boyne Police activity April 3-9
April 18, 2017 - Boyne Quiz Bowl team ranked second in state
April 18, 2017 - Boyne’s Fitzpatrick retires; April 20 forum on new coach search
April 18, 2017 - Boyne commission approves Macksey rezone
April 17, 2017 - #399 Boyne City Gazette April 19
April 14, 2017 - Boyne City High School People’s Choice Awards winners for 2017
Home / Featured / Gazette / News / #401 Boyne City Gazette May 1

#401 Boyne City Gazette May 1

— May 1, 2017

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on the future of the historic Boyne Theater, Relay for Life, the political race for the Boyne City Commission, Charlevoix County Republicans’ Lincoln Day Dinner, Boyne students and their quest to win the Quiz Central competition, and many photos of community events including the open house at Concord Academy Boyne, the Charlevoix Area Humane Society’s fundraiser auction, the Little League opening day celebration, student choir and more, plus information about Buff Up Boyne, the obituary for Betty Lou Pettis, help wanted and other classifieds, letters to the editor and so much more!

