April 24, 2017 - #400 Boyne City Gazette April 26
April 18, 2017 - Charlevoix County College Sports Digest
April 18, 2017 - Charlevoix County veteran Annalane Marie Groenink featured
April 18, 2017 - Boyne Police activity April 3-9
April 18, 2017 - Boyne Quiz Bowl team ranked second in state
April 18, 2017 - Boyne’s Fitzpatrick retires; April 20 forum on new coach search
April 18, 2017 - Boyne commission approves Macksey rezone
April 17, 2017 - #399 Boyne City Gazette April 19
April 14, 2017 - Boyne City High School People’s Choice Awards winners for 2017
April 13, 2017 - Blood donation events in Charlevoix, Emmet counties
April 13, 2017 - McLaren Northern Michigan Children’s Health Fair April 22
April 13, 2017 - PHOTOS: 2017 Boyne City High School People’s Choice Awards
April 13, 2017 - Michigan Sen. Gary Peters: bill would help businesses apply for fed contracts
April 13, 2017 - Democratic gubernatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed coming to Northern Michigan
April 12, 2017 - Beaver Island’s St. James Township forgives $105k in sewer debt to itself in order to move on
April 12, 2017 - Senior citizen input wanted on Charlevoix ‘Age-Friendly city’ concept
April 12, 2017 - Boyne robotics team wins district honor; qualifies for state event
April 12, 2017 - Boyne LifeTree Café features mother of Amish schoolhouse shooter
April 12, 2017 - Uproar over housing project proposal sends Boyne Villa back to drawing board
April 10, 2017 - #398 Boyne City Gazette April 12
Home / Featured / Gazette / News / #400 Boyne City Gazette April 26

#400 Boyne City Gazette April 26

— April 24, 2017

Our staff is excited to bring you our 400th issue!
This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on the 475 North Lake St. Boyne Open Space property—with a special exclusive look at the walking tour which preceded last week’s meeting in city commission chambers, there are also stories on the upcoming annual Buff Up Boyne community cleanup event, an industrial arts competition being hosted at Boyne City High School, an opening day parade and celebration for the Boyne Little League which turns 60 this year, photos from the Eagles Club’s 1950s dance, our big three-page spring sports section with stories, team photos and the spring sports lineup, photos from Boyne City High School’s interview day, info on a special lunch program which brings local produce to area schools, public notices and classifieds, plenty of events listings, students of the week, and so much more!

