400 Boyne City Gazette April 26

Our staff is excited to bring you our 400th issue!

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features stories on the 475 North Lake St. Boyne Open Space property—with a special exclusive look at the walking tour which preceded last week’s meeting in city commission chambers, there are also stories on the upcoming annual Buff Up Boyne community cleanup event, an industrial arts competition being hosted at Boyne City High School, an opening day parade and celebration for the Boyne Little League which turns 60 this year, photos from the Eagles Club’s 1950s dance, our big three-page spring sports section with stories, team photos and the spring sports lineup, photos from Boyne City High School’s interview day, info on a special lunch program which brings local produce to area schools, public notices and classifieds, plenty of events listings, students of the week, and so much more!

