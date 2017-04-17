Welcome to the Boyne City Gazette … Quality Independent Journalism in Charlevoix County
#399 Boyne City Gazette April 19

#399 Boyne City Gazette April 19

— April 17, 2017

This week’s Boyne City Gazette features the latest installment of our College Sports Digest, stories on a local graduate who has gone on to manage operations for an international engineering firm, the latest on the Macksey housing project, some local opinions and facts on the Affordable Health Care Act—also known as Obamacare, information on a public forum to help determine the direction of girls varsity basketball coaching, lots of great Easter photos, many public notices on budgets, hearings and bidding opportunities you won’t want to miss, cops and courts, letters to the editor, community photos, a very special veteran of the month, some great tips on getting and staying healthy along with some warning signs you should heed, events listings and so much more!

